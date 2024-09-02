Srisun Express is offering 3 free plain pratas to all Manchester United fans till 11pm

Srisun Express giving out 3 free plain pratas to Manchester United fans on 2 Sept after Liverpool defeat

Manchester United supporters, still reeling from your team’s latest loss to Liverpool? Srisun Express has a tasty consolation ready for you.

Swing by any of their outlets until 11pm today (2 Sept) and enjoy three plain pratas — on the house.

This offer is Srisun’s way of comforting fans after Manchester United’s 0-3 defeat to arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday (1 Sept).

The Red Devils have had their share of tough matches against Liverpool, including an unforgettable 7-0 loss in 2023.

But today, it’s all about turning those frowns upside down with some crispy, golden prata.

The offer is available for dine-in customers only at these six Srisun Express outlets:

56 Serangoon Garden Way

681 Hougang Avenue 8

407 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10

509 Bishan Street 11

474 Tampines Street 43

132 Bukit Batok West Avenue 6

To snag your free prata, just show up in your Manchester United jersey.

Free prata tradition for Manchester United fans

This isn’t the first time Srisun Express has come to the rescue of Manchester United fans with a prata giveaway.

After the infamous 7-0 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in March 2023, they dished out seven pieces of free plain prata to fans, turning defeat into a delicious tradition.

As soon as the free pratas became available this morning, many Manchester United fans were seen at the outlets, happily indulging in their treat and shrugging off any teasing from rivals along the way.

Speaking to MS News, Aref Arfan, a loyal Manchester United supporter, expressed his gratitude to Srisun Express for lifting the spirits of fans with a comforting meal after a tough loss.

“It gives us a sense of consolation that we are able to receive free prata and still feel connected to the club,” he said.

When asked about his thoughts on the 0-3 defeat, Aref didn’t hold back his frustration, particularly with defensive midfielder Casemiro.

The Brazilian’s errors led to two of Liverpool’s goals in the match earlier today.

When a netizen asked why Srisun Express only offered free prata to Manchester United fans when there are 20 clubs in the Premier League, the restaurant explained that its owners are Manchester United fans, too, hence the ‘bias’.

Featured image adapted from @srisunexpress on Instagram and The Halal Food Blog on Facebook.