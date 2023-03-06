S’pore’s Srisun Express Offers 7 Free Prata For Manchester United Fans Following 7-0 Liverpool Defeat

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Srisun Express Giving Out 7 Free Prata To Manchester United Fans On 6 Mar

Following Manchester United’s harrowing defeat last night at the hands of Liverpool, prata chain Srisun Express is offering some consolation in the form of free prata for jilted Man U fans

Srisun Express is giving out seven free prata to fans of the Red Devils who show up at any of their outlets donning a Man U jersey.

According to the eatery chain’s Facebook post, this promotion is only applicable today (6 Mar), from 12.30pm until midnight.

7 free prata for Man Utd fans at Srisun Express

Standing in solidarity with Man Utd fans, the restaurant wrote, “WE GOT YOUR BACK!”

All you need to do to claim the redemption is turn up in a Manchester United jersey. Though you’ll get free prata, you’re also likely to become a target for schadenfreude from rival fans with your jersey.

The promotion is offered at all four Srisun Express outlets in Singapore, applicable for dine-in customers only. They are:

Srisun Express Tampines, 474 Tampines Street 43, #01-118, Singapore 520474

Srisun Express Serangoon Garden, 56 Serangoon Garden Way, Singapore 555952

Srisun Express Ang Mo Kio, 407 Ang Mo Kio Ave 10, #01-743 Teck Ghee Square, Singapore 560407

Srisun Express Bukit Batok, 132 Bukit Batok West Ave 6, Block 132, Singapore 650132

It looks like the loss last night is not so bad after all. While local fans joked that they will be eating 7 prata kosongs for this historic kosong from their football cub, at least one set of fans can actually get them for free.

This move by Srisun Express harkens back to one that was offered by Springleaf Prata Place back in 2019, when Liverpool won a match against Barcelona FC by 4-0.

Liverpool defeats Man Utd 7-0, metaphor for 7 prata kosong

On Sunday (5 Mar), the Manchester United team went head-to-head against longtime rivals, Liverpool. The two teams were competing for a spot in the top four in this year’s Premier League.

What started out as a decently matched game turned out to be a nightmare in the second half for Man Utd, when Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo made it 2-0 after just five minutes.

It was only downhill from there for the Red Devils. Eventually, by the end of the game, Liverpool had put seven goals past their bitter rivals with no reply from the opposition.

This historic loss is a painful one — David Hytner of The Guardian deemed this defeat a “total and shameful one”.

“There was no pride, no fight, no tracking back, and Liverpool tore them apart,” he wrote.

Last night’s match placed Liverpool fifth in the English Premier League standings, while Manchester United remains on course for Champions League qualification at third — for now.

Let’s hope that Manchester United will fare better in their next match, so that Singaporean Man U fans can have a taste of victory instead of 7 prata kosongs soon.

Featured image adapted from Srisun Express on Facebook and United Direct.