Star Awards Returns In 2021 With Red Carpet On Changi Airport Runway

Many things had to be interrupted due to the pandemic in 2020, the Star Awards was no exception.

But good news is that the annual affair is back with a bang this year, taking the term ‘runway fashion’ to a literal high.

For the first time in its history, the Star Awards is taking place at Changi Airport.

Gracing the venue with shiny stardom, local artistes strut down a red carpet with Singapore Airlines Airbus A350-900 in the background.

Talk about a grand debut.

Mediacorp artistes walk airplane runway

On Sunday (18 Apr), Star Awards 2021 took place across multiple stages at Jewel Changi Airport and Terminal 4 (T4).

Ingeniously marking its 2021 comeback, the event has artistes’ Walk of Fame laid out on an airplane runway.

Source

With expressions that show they’re ready to get down to business, the celebs look like they come straight out of a James Bond movie.

Source

Only few planes are able to fly during Covid-19, but the aesthetics of this year’s Star Awards is certainly taking off to a new high.

Source

But jokes aside, we think it’s a great way to pay tribute to the homegrown industries that have braced through a tough tide.

Some of this year’s notable awards

Noteworthy even amid the buzzling stardom is Ah Jie Zoey Tay, who was awarded Best Actress for her role in My Guardian Angels.

Source

The talented actress also took home the award in the previous Star Awards in 2019.

Clinching the Best Actor award this year is Qi Yuwu for his role in the drama A Quest To Heal, which also won Best Drama of the year.

Source

We’ve attached here a list of this year’s award winners, for your research purposes.

Best Actress: Zoe Tay (My Guardian Angels)

Best Actor: Qi Yuwu (A Quest To Heal)

Best Supporting Actress: Kym Ng (Daybreak)

Best Supporting Actor: Bryan Wong (A Quest to Heal)

All-Time Favourite Artiste Award: Dasmond Koh

Evergreen Artiste Award: Jin Yin Ji

Best Newcomer: Zhang Zetong (A Jungle Survivor)

Young Talent Award: Goh Wee Ann (C.L.I.F.5)

Best Drama Serial: A Quest To Heal

Best Short-form Drama Serial: Beijing To Moscow

Bioskin Most Charismatic Award Bioskin: Romeo Tan

Best Entertainment Special Programme: Star Awards 2019 – Awards Ceremony

Best Entertainment Programme: King of Culinary

Best Infotainment Programme: Fixer 3

Best Programme Host (Entertainment & Infotainment): Quan Yifong (The Destined One S2)

Best Theme Song: A Quest To Heal

Best Short-form Entertainment Programme: Hear U Out

Best Radio Programme: Love 972 – The Breakfast Quartet

An unforgettable Star Awards 2021

Despite being put on hold in 2020, the annual affair came back stronger with a creative concept that grabs eyeballs.

The pandemic has made it tough for our local entertainment industry, but kudos to the artistes for bracing the storm.

Also read:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.