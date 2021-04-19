Elvin Ng Poses With Glass Of Bandung After Netizens Compare His Suit To Drink

Local actor Elvin Ng is a regular fixture on TV screens and frequently makes it to the list of Top 10 Most Popular Male Artistes at the Star Awards.

But the 40-year-old was dominating online discourse for an entirely different reason on Sunday (18 Apr) night, and it’s not hard to see why from his choice of suit.

Dressed in a pink ensemble with the bottom half a startling red for the Star Awards 2021, netizens picked up on his resemblance to a glass of bandung.

The delicious yet sinful rose syrup beverage became synonymous with Mr Ng overnight, but he’s certainly embraced the memes, if his latest Facebook post is any indication.

Eclectic fashion paired with taking memes in stride. We think Mr Ng takes the W for this one.

Elvin Ng poses with bandung drink after Star Awards

The annual Star Awards was held at Changi Airport on Sunday (18 Apr), with celebs embracing the glitz by going down the runway with a plane as the backdrop.

While Mr Ng didn’t leave with any awards in hand, he did receive a nomination for Best Actor for his role in All Is Well Taiwan.

He did however, win headlines for his eye-catching suit, eompared to most other male artistes who chose earthen or black outfits.

And the very next day, Mr Ng came back on social media holding up a glass of exactly what he was wearing last night.

And with that, the resemblance is cemented.

Memes about Elvin Ng’s bandung suit

Of course, because this is 2021, we can’t escape the memes the moment something goes viral.

Here’s Memedef with their throwback to childhood.

Make sure to stir your drink, otherwise all the sugary stuff will stay at the bottom.

Meanwhile, @yourgirlfriendiswhosia went with something more relatable to the fairer sex.

Kudos for rolling with the punches

We like someone who can embrace the memes and roll along with the punches.

Although Mr Ng left with no awards, he definitely left an impression on the award show proceedings

