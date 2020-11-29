Starbucks’ Pastel Collection Is The Low-Key Merch Some Of Us Need

Mention merchandise and your first thought would most likely be products with brazen logos all over them.

Seems like Starbucks Singapore has the low key folks in mind with their latest Pastel Collection, which most of us would be more than happy to carry wherever we go.

Source

Comprising only 4 different items, this is indeed an exclusive collection you can’t miss.

Baby pink mug to hold your morning coffee

There’s nothing like a good cuppa to get you started in the morning, and having it in a pretty mug makes the experience even more appealing.



Mug & Coaster Set – $32.90

Source

This baby pink mug not only looks delightful on its own, but is extra charming sitting atop the cute coaster that comes with it.

With equally pastel, festive trees on the snowy ground, you’d be cosying right up into the Christmas mood by sipping on hot chocolate and marshmallows in the evening.

Beary cute tumbler for your daily water intake

Picking water over the more tantalising bubble tea is often a difficult choice to make.

But that doesn’t have to be the case when you store your drink in this cute pastel tumbler.

Tumbler – $28.90

Source

The Ombre colour patterns on the walls will let you imagine that the tumbler holds some sort of flavoured drink, while the little bear inside cheers you on as you stay hydrated.

Water colour paintings on sturdy flasks

If you’re the more practical type who carries flasks rather than tumblers around, Starbucks has something – or rather 2 things – for you.

Left to right: 473ml flask – $45.90, 443ml flask – $44.90

Source

These pastel flasks prove that functionality can be stylish too, as they boast beautiful water colour-like exteriors.

If the creamy tones remind you of the nostalgic Paddle Pop ice-cream, we’d suggest getting one for the feels.

Starbucks Pastel Collection available from 30 Nov

For those raring to get your hands on the collection, you should note that it’ll only be available from 12pm tomorrow (30 Nov).

Head to your nearest Starbucks outlet, or add them to your cart on the Starbucks Flagship Store on Lazada here. Happy shopping!

