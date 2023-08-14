Starhub Users Get Error Messages During EPL Opening Broadcast, Complaints Flood Company’s Socials

Starhub Users Report Error Messages During Premier League Opening Broadcast

Football fans tuning in to watch the English Premier League (EPL) opening weekend broadcast on Starhub were left sorely disappointed.

Many subscribers were unable to log in to the service and missed the match.

Upset, many took to social media platforms like Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), and Reddit to share their grievances.

In response, Starhub has apologised for the inconvenience caused in an online statement.

504 Gateway error on Starhub EPL broadcast

On X, many Singaporean fans posted screenshots of their error messages and tagged Starhub.

One user showed a screenshot with a “504 Gateway Time-out” error message, sarcastically thanking Starhub for ruining their EPL opening day.

Another who received the same error asked Starhub for an explanation.

A fellow Starhub subscriber lamented the “extremely poor service”, saying that they also had the same issue on the last day of the previous EPL season.

Starhub responded by saying they’re aware of the log-in issues and provided a workaround for customers to continue catching the matches live.

Netizens flood Starhub social media platforms with complaints

Reddit was also not spared from the deluge of complaints against Starhub. A Redditor posted a picture of their TV screen, showing a blank loading symbol, and calling the provider “absolutely pathetic”.

The same can be said for Facebook, as Starhub’s latest Facebook post saw over 500 comments, mostly about the same complaints of error messages.

One customer said he waited over 45 minutes only to be told there was a power outage. He then joked that Starhub should “power outage” his bill next month as an apology.

Log-in errors were not the only issues fans faced. One commenter also posted pictures of glitchy quality on the Starhub broadcast.

Starhub EPL error a recurring issue

Many fans noted that Starhub had similar issues in the opening for the previous season.

Furthermore, one netizen brought up Starhub’s apology from the 2022 broadcast.

Same response seen on social media given to media outlets

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Starhub responded to their queries by giving the same response seen on social media:

“We are aware that some of our new and existing customers are experiencing log-in issues with the TV+ service.

“We have provided a workaround for these customers. All our other customers continue to be able to access the service smoothly.”

Either way, we do hope that Starhub can learn from this year’s debacle — as well as last year’s — so they can provide smoother service to users for the coming years.

Last year, Starhub announced it would hold the EPL broadcasting rights for the next six years.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from X.