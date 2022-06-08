StarHub EPL Subscription Only S$19.90/Month For Early Birds, Watch Haaland In HD With Football Kakis

StarHub’s EPL Subscription Plan Start From S$19.90 A Month For Early Birds

As the latest English Premier League (EPL) season came to a close in May, so did Singtel’s exclusive deal with Singapore’s most-watched live sports programme.

In the wake of this, StarHub has resumed its coverage of the EPL and with it, announced more affordable subscription packages that cost as low as S$19.90 a month for StarHub users, and S$34.99 for non-StarHub users.

The new rate is much lower than what broadcasters in Singapore have offered in previous years.

However, it is only limited to the first 25,000 customers, or until the promotion ends on 30 Jun. After that, it will go up to S$24.99 and S$39.99 a month for StarHub users and non-StarHub users respectively.

With the new deal, football fans can catch ‘Golden Boy’ Erling Haaland and other stars grace the EPL in full 4K Ultra HD glory without having to break the bank.

StarHub EPL subscription plan promotion runs till 30 Jun

On Wednesday (8 Jun), The Straits Times (ST) reported that StarHub will be releasing a S$19.90 subscription plan for the upcoming 2022/23 EPL season.

This special price falls under the early bird promotion period for the first 25,000 customers between 9 to 30 Jun. After that, the package will cost S$24.99 a month.

Customers can purchase the subscription plan even without an existing StarHub contract –2 a first for football fans in Singapore.

However, non-StarHub subscribers will need to fork out a higher price of S$34.90 a month for this promotion. This will increase to S$39.99 after the promotion ends.

For comparison, Singtel, who previously held EPL broadcasting rights, charged S$49.99 to S$64.90 per month for similar services.

EPL plan can be registered under five devices

Customers can access their packages through StarHub’s new over-the-top service (OTT) Premier+, which will cover all 380 live EPL matches.

Although Premier+ is optimised mainly for mobile devices, it can also play on compatible set-up boxes and smart TVs or streamed via Google Chromecast or Apple AirPlay.

Customers can register a maximum of five devices for each subscription.

Fans can also play 2 streams at the same time — ideal for nail-biting football matches that kick-off simultaneously.

Singtel customers can still catch EPL games

The cheaper prices are great news for EPL fans who have sought to watch their favourite teams through alternative means.

That said, Singtel subscribers will still be able to catch the games through a cross-carriage arrangement.

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports that more details about this arrangement will be available soon.

Cheaper plans will PERHAPS incentivise sign-ups

With no summer football in 2022, sports enthusiasts can enjoy a short break before getting back into full-blown fanatic mode come August.

If the higher prices of previous subscription plans were too daunting for fans, then these new prices are likely to encourage more people to tune in and watch The Beautiful Game.

Will you be signing up for StarHub’s EPL plan? Let us know in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Premier League on Facebook.