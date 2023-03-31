140 Electronic Devices Stolen From National Cancer Centre S’pore, 2 Men Arrested & S$16K Cash Seized

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

2 Men Arrested For Stealing Electronic Devices From National Cancer Centre Singapore

On Monday (27 Mar) and Tuesday (28 Mar), the police arrested two men for stealing electronic devices from the National Cancer Centre Singapore (NCCS).

The devices that allegedly went missing had a total value of around S$152,000.

As of now, the police have managed to recover 40 laptops and S$16,000 in cash.

Both men will be charged in court for housebreaking and theft.

Men break into National Cancer Centre Singapore

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the two men, aged 30 and 37 respectively, broke into NCCS on Saturday (25 Mar).

According to a press release, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) received an alert about a case of housebreaking at NCCS on Monday (27 Mar) at around 2pm.

With the aid of CCTV cameras and ground enquiries, they successfully identified two suspects whom officers arrested on Monday (27 Mar) and Tuesday (28 Mar).

Following the arrest, the police recovered 40 laptops and S$16,000 in cash.

However, reports indicated that 140 sets of electronic devices had been stolen from NCCS premises. The total value of the devices amounted to roughly S$152,000.

Pair to be charged in court

According to CNA, the court charged the 30-year-old suspect, Mohamed Shahrizal Shaik Mohamed, on Thursday (30 Mar) for housebreaking and theft.

Meanwhile, the 37-year-old suspect, Muhammad Fairuz Jasni, will be charged in court today (31 Mar) for the same offence.

If the court finds both men guilty, they may face a jail term of up to 10 years, along with a fine.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Ministry of Health and Singapore Police Force.