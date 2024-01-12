Chinese Student In M’sia Steams Frozen Curry Puffs After Mistaking Them For Dumplings

Chinese Student In Malaysia Eats Curry Puffs Steamed, She Thought They Were Dumplings

Curry puffs are a beloved delicacy in Southeast Asia, and a big part of their appeal lies in their fragrant, deep-fried crusts.

However, it might not be as widely known in other parts of Asia, which would explain a recent blunder by a student from China.

The Malaysia-based student caused a stir online when she shared that she had steamed frozen curry puffs, thinking that they were dumplings.

Her revelation shocked Malaysian netizens, with many expressing sadness and indignance over the mistake.

Chinese student thinks that Malaysian dumplings are ‘curry-flavoured’

On Tuesday (9 Jan), the student shared her newest ‘discovery’ via Xiaohongshu: curry-flavoured ‘dumplings’.

Clearly unaware of what she had actually eaten, she went on to describe the snack as “localised dumplings”.

She added that she had steamed a few of them, and that while she found the flavour “okay”, she felt the crust was very thick.

As the final nail in the coffin, she attached a photo of said ‘dumplings’, one of which she had taken a bite out of to expose the curry fillings.

Based on previous postings, the curry-flavoured ‘dumplings’ are just one chapter of the OP’s culinary adventures in Malaysia.

On past occasions, she had tried Malaysian rice dumplings, bihun, and sausage wraps.

Malaysian netizens scramble to correct OP on steamed curry puffs

It did not take long for Malaysian netizens to react, and once they did, many of them did not hold back in correcting the OP.

One posted a picture of curry puffs — proper ones, by the way — while asking, “Is it possible that this is what they’re supposed to look like?”

Another netizen was so offended at the culinary blunder that they expressed their desire to lodge a police report.

On a more lighthearted note, a commenter said that Malaysians can now relate to the pain that Italians feel towards pineapple on pizza.

Meanwhile, another user tried to mess with the OP by chastising her that the curry puffs aren’t meant to be steamed, only to turn around and say they’re meant to be boiled like tang yuan.

They were joking, by the way.

On the other end of the spectrum, a commenter seemed to be genuinely curious and asked how the dumplings tasted.

In response, the OP said she thought they tasted pretty good.

Interestingly, she even dipped them in vinegar.

Student tries to explain why she steamed curry puffs

All the fuss generated over her steamed curry puffs did not go unnoticed, and the OP soon responded with a comment.

First, she thanked everyone for pointing out the error.

She then explained that she was a foreign student. As such, she did not own an air fryer that she could use to cook the curry puffs.

Furthermore, she did not want to eat fried foods as she trying to lose weight.

She then ended her statement by saying the ‘dumplings’ tasted good dipped in vinegar.

That said, not everyone was appeased by her explanation, with one saying that if that was the case, she should not have put ‘dumplings’ in the post title.

Given that she is relatively new to the local cuisine, we believe the OP deserves a pass this time around.

Here’s hoping she gets to try curry puffs in their authentic form one day.

