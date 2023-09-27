M’sian Hawker’s Oxygen Curry Puffs Are A Hit, They’re Basically Puffs Without Fillings

Malaysian Hawker Sells Oxygen Curry Puffs For RM0.30 Each

When it comes to local snacks, curry puffs are a popular favourite.

There’s nothing we wouldn’t do to get our hands on these delicacies, no matter the filling — even if it’s just oxygen, apparently.

Recently, a TikTok video about a Malaysian hawker’s oxygen curry puffs became viral for its unusual name.

Selling them for RM0.30 (S$0.09) each, she ‘fills’ them with just oxygen and says it’s a hit among customers.

Malaysian hawker sells oxygen curry puffs

The hawker, known as Ms Ayu according to The Straits Times (ST), is from Batu Caves in Selangor, Malaysia.

In the video by TikTok user Abucarimakan, she weaves the dough into the puffs, adding only a teaspoon of sugar to enhance the taste.

After frying them in oil, they’re ready for the customers.

Speaking to Abucarimakan, she shared that her children didn’t like the regular filling she had for her curry puffs.

Ms Ayu thus came up with the idea for the ‘oxygen curry puffs’ after realising she had extra crust left over one day.

She then sold the pastry at RM0.30 (S$0.09) each — to resounding success.

Customers kept coming back for more, causing the delicacy to sell out on several occasions.

Despite Ms Ayu selling other dishes such as prawn fritters and sardine curry puffs, the oxygen curry puffs have remained among her best-sellers due to many liking the taste of the puffs sans filling, ST reports.

Netizens give amusing suggestions

The video has since gone viral, with mixed reactions from netizens to the unique concept.

A netizen called it a “blessing” for those like her who loved eating curry puffs without filling.

Some asked if she could sell the filling only instead, as they did not like eating the dough wrap.

One user also took the opportunity to joke that Ms Ayu should sell curry puffs full of carbon dioxide and helium next.

Would you try this snack out? Let us know in the comments.

