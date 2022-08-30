Woman In China Gets Stomach Flu After Eating Hotpot, BBT & Peaches, Rushed To Hospital

Woman In China Gets Stomach Flu After Eating Hotpot, BBT & Peaches On Same Day

Hotpot and BBT are staples in almost every Singaporean’s diet, and sometimes we have fruits too as an after-meal dessert.

As delicious as they all are, they can be ‘heaty’ for the body, especially if you take them all within a short period.

For one woman who had hotpot, bubble tea, and peaches all on the same day, it led to a painful, nearly fatal bout of stomach flu.

Fortunately, she was rushed to the hospital on time and is now on the road to recovery.

Woman felt discomfort after taking hotpot, BBT & peaches

Prior to her stomach flu, the 35-year-old woman, Liang (transliterated from Chinese), had eaten a peach at home after a hotpot dinner with BBT.

Not long after, she began having diarrhoea and vomiting, Xiaoxiang Morning Herald reported.

By the next day, she noticed that all her limbs were numb, and her right hand was twitching.

It soon progressed to full-body numbness, at which point her family rushed her to the hospital.

Woman diagnosed with acute stomach flu & alkalosis

After running a blood gas test, the doctor determined that she was suffering from an acute intestinal infection.

Furthermore, the infection led to alkalosis, a condition where the blood’s pH levels are imbalanced.

According to WebMD, alkalosis occurs when one’s blood is too alkaline, which can be caused by an excessive loss of bodily acids through vomiting.

The doctor supplied her with potassium and calcium to get Liang’s blood pH levels back to neutral. With that, her symptoms began to recede.

Importance of maintaining hygiene

Speaking to Xiaoxiang Morning Herald, the doctor cautioned that vomiting and diarrhoea could easily lead to an imbalance of one’s blood pH.

Vomiting and diarrhoea tend to expel large amounts of fluids from the body, which can include acids and electrolytes essential for balancing the blood pH.

Symptoms of alkalosis include rapid breathing, twitching of fingers or limbs, numbness, stabbing pain, and tremors. If left untreated for too long, alkalosis can even be fatal.

The doctor then stressed the importance of maintaining hygiene, be it through frequent handwashing or disinfection of cutlery.

To prevent intestinal infections, she also recommended avoiding oily foods, food that had turned cold, leftovers, and spoiled food.

