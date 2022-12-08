Stray Dog Gets Trapped Under Van In Kranji, Rescued By Nearby Samaritans

Passersby Help Rescue Stray Dog Trapped Under Vehicle In Kranji

Stray animals often have to fend for themselves. Left to their own devices, they can sometimes run into dangerous situations.

This was sadly the case for a stray dog in Singapore, affectionately named Peanut — it was recently involved in an accident with a van in Kranji.

Trapped under the vehicle, she was unable to escape. Thankfully, a few kind Samaritans nearby successfully extricate her to safety.

Stray dog near Kranji gets trapped under vehicle

According to animal welfare organisation Action for Singapore Dogs (ASD), the incident occurred on 25 Nov in Kranji.

A man was at a nearby kopitiam when he heard a loud yelp. Turning around, he saw Peanut trapped under a van.

He immediately rushed over with his fellow workers to stop the driver from moving and prevent further damage to Peanut.

Extricating her was not an easy task, ASD added. The group had to use a jack to lift the vehicle and carry her out as safely as possible.

After he was freed, Peanut dashed away and hid under a truck.

The man then contacted ASD for further assistance. Thankfully, the organiser located a feeder in the same area who recognised Peanut.

He rallied other feeders, and they helped to secure and transport the canine to the vet the day after.

In need of surgery and a place to stay

Subsequently, the vet informed ASD of her previous medical issues, which included tick fever and a bad infection in her hind leg.

A few x-rays also revealed that the accident had hit her right leg, dislocating her hip. Her left leg, which was injured previously, also had a cruciate ligament rupture, apparently made worse by the incident.

Surgery was necessary, but no slot was available until a week later. Furthermore, the cost of visiting the vet went up to around S$15,000.

“We tried asking for surgical slots at other vets but there was no availability,” ASD explained. “Peanut had to be hospitalised for over a week before they could commence on her surgery.”

After the operation, Peanut required a place to recuperate at. Since ASD’s kennels were full, they had to source for an alternative location.

Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter (OSCAS) then reached out to take her in.

ASD shared that Peanut’s recovery will take about four to six weeks. The vets will then assess if she needs surgery on her left leg.

Animal welfare organisation appeals for medical donations

The animal welfare organisation took the opportunity to appeal for medical donations — not just for peanuts, but for other dogs too.

At the time of writing, Peanut’s medical fees have amounted to almost S$9,000.

Those who are interested may donate via the Giving.sg link here.

According to ASD, the government and the Tote Board will double the amount raised via Giving.sg from now till 31 Mar 2023.

Kudos to the kind Samaritans and ASD themselves for stepping in to help a furkid in need.

Hopefully, more will follow their example and donate to ease the burden of Peanut’s medical bills.

Featured image adapted from ASD on Facebook.