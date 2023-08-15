S’pore Woman Suffers Stroke During Vietnam Vacation, Colleagues Rush Her To Hospital

Woman Suffers A Stroke During Company Holiday In Vietnam

What should’ve been a relaxing holiday in Vietnam turned into a medical emergency for Ms Huang and her colleagues.

52-year-old Ms Huang was in a coffee shop in Ho Chi Minh when she suddenly collapsed.

Thankfully, her colleague acted quickly, rushing her to an international hospital where she was diagnosed with a stroke.

An emergency medical flight brought Ms Huang back to Singapore where her condition is now stable.

Ms Huang and a colleague stayed behind in the hotel

According to 8world News, Ms Huang is an employee of Montfort Care, a social work organisation.

The incident happened during a company holiday, organised by Chan Brothers, on 2 Aug to 5 Aug in Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City.

On 3 Aug, a male employee named Huang Mingde felt unwell and stayed back at the hotel.

Ms Huang decided to stay behind as well to keep him company while the other employees left on the tour programmes.

The two then headed to a nearby café where they chatted for about an hour.

Before leaving, Ms Huang used the café’s second-floor washroom while Mr Huang Mingde waited on the first floor.

Five minutes passed before his phone rang. It was Ms Huang.

When he picked up, all he heard was her voice, but she was talking unintelligibly.

Worried that something was amiss, Mr Huang Mingde rushed up to find her.

International hospital in Vietnam diagnosed a stroke

He found Ms Huang collapsed onto the floor with her back to the toilet door. Her complexion was pallid and she was mumbling what seemed to be gibberish.

Mr Huang leaned in closer. He strained his ears. Her words were faint, barely audible.

As it turns out, Ms Huang was weakly telling him that her right side was immobile. The realisation came quick and startling: a common symptom of a stroke.

As he didn’t know how to dial the local ambulance, Mr Huang asked for the help of the café’s employees.

To his surprise, neither of them knew the emergency number.

Thinking quickly, he contacted the Chan Brothers agency’s tour guide, who immediately dialed the emergency number. The ambulance sped onto the scene and quickly rushed Ms Huang to an international hospital, accompanied by the tour guide.

The doctors diagnosed her with a stroke following a CT scan, but thankfully it was not serious enough to warrant surgery.

Ms Huang’s brother, who also happened to be a doctor, then arranged an emergency medical flight from Vietnam back to Singapore for her the very next day.

In Singapore, her condition has stabilised and she is currently undergoing rehabilitation.

Effective response from tour guides in Vietnam crucial for stroke patient

Mr Huang publicly heaped praise upon the Chan Brothers Travel agency and their tour guides for their effective and calm response.

Indeed, their professionalism in such a terrifying situation likely made a big difference for Ms Huang.

MS News wishes Ms Huang a speedy recovery.

Kudos also to Mr Huang Mingde for his quick thinking that led to Ms Huang’s swift hospitalisation.

Last year, a Singapore woman was not as fortunate during her holiday in Germany — where she had passed away after allegedly failing to get the appropriate medical treatment.

Featured image adapted from 8world News and the Emergency Ambulance Service, for illustration purposes only.