Daughter Promotes Parents' Struggling Restaurant In California On TikTok, People Rally In Support

The 7-second video apparently did wonders for the business.

By - 1 Mar 2023, 6:19 pm

Daughter Uses TikTok To Promote Parents’ Struggling Restaurant

One woman in the United States (US) recently harnessed the power of social media to promote her parents’ struggling Vietnamese restaurant.

On 19 Jan, TikTok user @jennif3rle aka Jennifer posted a video of her parents’ empty restaurant in California, called Lee’s Noodle House.

tiktok do your thing & help support my parents Vietnamese restaurant:( my parents haven’t been having that many customers & been feeling stressed dealing with financial issues. if you want to check it out, they make delicious vietnamese food:) 1010 Hopper Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95403 #fyp #vietnamesefood #restaurant

The post went viral with over 1.3 million views at the time of writing.

But even more impressive were the waves of support that came forth from people in the area, who rushed to patronise the business.

Daughter posts TikTok to boost business

The seven-second clip simply shows a man staring out at an empty restaurant.

His forlorn expression is a stark contrast to the Christmas decorations that embellish the restaurant’s interior.

Source: @jennif3rle on TikTok

Superimposed on the video is a block of text that reads:

It makes me so sad to see my parents just wait for customers to walk through the door to eat at their Vietnamese restaurant.

In her caption, the OP also claimed that her parents have “been feeling stressed dealing with financial issues”.

Jennifer later shared a follow-up video saying that she has been working at the restaurant for the past six years.

She mentioned that her parents had to live “paycheck to paycheck” and also had to deal with broken kitchen appliances.

Source: @jennif3rle on TikTok

In an interview with Inside Edition, Jennifer shared that business started declining after the California fires and the Covid-19 pandemic.

As business slowed down tremendously, she wanted to relieve her parents of their stress. Thus, she shared the video in the hopes of attracting customers.

Customers show up at struggling restaurant after TikTok goes viral

After the video went up, it gained a lot of traction, reaching over 1.3 million views.

The restaurant also apparently started getting customers in droves, to the point that there were longer waiting times.

Source: Inside Edition on YouTube

Jennifer also mentioned how the restaurant was always packed, and that people had to squeeze to sit down.

Source: Inside Edition on YouTube

Ever since business picked up, Jennifer shared that her parents are a lot happier as well.

A heartwarming story

It is truly heartwarming to see how such a simple TikTok video could help change a family’s life for the better.

We wish Jennifer and her parents all the best for their business and hope that their restaurant remains successful for many years to come.

Featured image adapted from @jennif3rle on TikTok and Inside Edition on YouTube.

