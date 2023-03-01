Daughter Promotes Parents’ Struggling Restaurant In California On TikTok, People Rally In Support

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Daughter Uses TikTok To Promote Parents’ Struggling Restaurant

One woman in the United States (US) recently harnessed the power of social media to promote her parents’ struggling Vietnamese restaurant.

On 19 Jan, TikTok user @jennif3rle aka Jennifer posted a video of her parents’ empty restaurant in California, called Lee’s Noodle House.

The post went viral with over 1.3 million views at the time of writing.

But even more impressive were the waves of support that came forth from people in the area, who rushed to patronise the business.

Daughter posts TikTok to boost business

The seven-second clip simply shows a man staring out at an empty restaurant.

His forlorn expression is a stark contrast to the Christmas decorations that embellish the restaurant’s interior.

Superimposed on the video is a block of text that reads:

It makes me so sad to see my parents just wait for customers to walk through the door to eat at their Vietnamese restaurant.

In her caption, the OP also claimed that her parents have “been feeling stressed dealing with financial issues”.

Jennifer later shared a follow-up video saying that she has been working at the restaurant for the past six years.

She mentioned that her parents had to live “paycheck to paycheck” and also had to deal with broken kitchen appliances.

In an interview with Inside Edition, Jennifer shared that business started declining after the California fires and the Covid-19 pandemic.

As business slowed down tremendously, she wanted to relieve her parents of their stress. Thus, she shared the video in the hopes of attracting customers.

Customers show up at struggling restaurant after TikTok goes viral

After the video went up, it gained a lot of traction, reaching over 1.3 million views.

The restaurant also apparently started getting customers in droves, to the point that there were longer waiting times.

Jennifer also mentioned how the restaurant was always packed, and that people had to squeeze to sit down.

Ever since business picked up, Jennifer shared that her parents are a lot happier as well.

A heartwarming story

It is truly heartwarming to see how such a simple TikTok video could help change a family’s life for the better.

We wish Jennifer and her parents all the best for their business and hope that their restaurant remains successful for many years to come.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @jennif3rle on TikTok and Inside Edition on YouTube.

