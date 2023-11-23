St Andrew’s Junior School Student Gets Through PSLE Despite Losing Father 1 Month Before Exams

St Andrew’s Junior Student Sat For PSLE 1 Month After Father Passed Away Suddenly

The Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) is a monumental milestone for most students in Singapore. Already quite a challenge to overcome, imagine if one had to perform well in the exams after losing one’s father just a month prior.

That was exactly what 12-year-old Kingsley Bai Wen Yong, a Primary 6 (P6) student at St. Andrew’s Junior School, went through after losing his father to a brain aneurysm at the end of June.

With the PSLE starting in Aug just over a month later, Kingsley’s uncle stepped up and helped with his studies.

The young student ended up scoring satisfactory grades in his exams, allowing him to advance to secondary school.

Student loses father a month before PSLE

According to Shin Min Daily News, Kingsley Bai Wen Yong is a student at St. Andrew’s Junior School.

Like many other students, the 12-year-old attended tuition lessons in preparation for the PSLE.

It was sadly after one of these classes that Kingsley came home to learn that his father had passed away, reported TODAY.

His father, 38-year-old real estate agent Ronald Bai, had suffered a brain aneurysm during a business trip to Bangkok at the end of June. Unfortunately, he passed away before the ambulance arrived.

In a Facebook post on 1 July, Kingsley related how he and his father got into arguments as he didn’t want to study for the exams.

He recalled his father’s words to him: “Study, study, study, Kingsley, PSLE [is] coming. Please do it for me and mummy, make me happy.”

The young boy lamented how he didn’t listen to his father, yet his father still paid for all his tuition classes and spent his money to take care of the family.

Promised to do well in PSLE for late father

“I promise I will get to Express [stream] for you, it was your dream,” Kingsley wrote in the touching post.

“I love you, I promise you I will do well for PSLE,” he vowed at the end of it.

In a Shin Min interview, Kingsley reminisced about how his dad was always busy with work, yet still occasionally found time to play sports with him.

“I hope to get good grades in the PSLE and make my father feel proud in the afterlife.”

With the PSLE oral exams starting on 15 Aug, he had under two months to achieve this.

Thankfully, Kingsley also received support during this time of adversity. His uncle, 37-year-old Mr Ethan Peh, played a crucial role.

Despite being busy with work, Mr Peh took three or four days a week to accompany and help Kingsley with his studies. He bought chocolate from time to time as a reward to help cheer the 12-year-old on.

Kingsley’s mother, 44-year-old Mrs Bai, also expressed gratitude to the teachers at St. Andrew’s Junior School for their help.

Achieved satisfactory results for exams

When the PSLE results were released yesterday (22 Nov), Kingsley was happy to find his achievements quite satisfactory.

His priority was to express the good news to his late father.

Mrs Bai revealed that her son’s dream was to become a police officer one day.

Saying that life was short and impermanent, she showed support for his goals and encouraged his desire to contribute to society.

We congratulate Kingsley on his achievement and wish him the best for his future. Hopefully, he’ll continue to do well in all his endeavours and make his loved ones proud.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Kingsley Bai on Facebook.