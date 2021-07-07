Students Excused From Strenuous Activities Like PE & CCA After Covid-19 Vaccine Jabs

The recent report of a 16-year-old teen suffering a cardiac arrest just 6 days after receiving his vaccine has understandably caused some concern.

This came just weeks after the Ministry of Health (MOH) warned that young men are at a higher risk of heart inflammation after their 2nd mRNA-vaccine jabs.

In light of these events and findings, students have been excused from physical activities like PE and CCAs for a week after their vaccination.

This has apparently been going on since late June, before the start of Term 3 on 28 Jun.

Students can skip PE & CCA after 1st & 2nd dose of vaccine

In its Covid-19 FAQs updated on Tuesday (6 Jul), the Ministry of Education (MOE) said students should not participate in “strenuous physical activity” after their 1st and 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Some of these activities include:

Ball and racket games

Competitive sports

Cycling

Lifting heavy weights

Running

Swiming

This is in line with the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination’s recommendations in response to the risk of heart inflammation after the jabs.

Such measures have apparently been in place before the start of Term 3, which commenced on 28 Jun, reports The Straits Times (ST).

Students should inform the teachers in charge of these activities of their vaccination dates so they can get exempted.

At the same time, students and their parents should keep an eye out for potential side effects of the vaccine.

They should seek medical attention immediately should any of these symptoms surface:

Abnormal heartbeats

Chest pain

Shortness of breath

MOH updates advisory following cardiac arrest of 16-year-old

MOE’s advisory came just days after MOH updated its recommendations following the unfortunate cardiac arrest case involving the 16-year-old.

Earlier in mid-June, MOH advised mRNA-vaccine recipients – especially young men – to avoid strenuous activities for a week following their 2nd dose.

However, in a press release on Monday (5 Jul), MOH expanded its caution, advising recipients not to participate in such activities for a week after receiving their 1st dose too.

Glad that schools are taking such precautions

It’s only understandable for parents to feel worried about the risk associated with the mRNA vaccines, especially if they have kids in the more vulnerable group.

That said, we’re heartened that schools are taking precautions by excusing them from strenuous physical activities like PE and CCAs.

At the same time, we hope students would take the advisory seriously and refrain from participating in such activities even outside of school.

