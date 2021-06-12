4 Young Men In Singapore Suffered Heart Inflammation After 2nd Covid-19 Jab

As with all types of medications, Singaporeans are rightfully concerned about the side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Though the authorities have debunked allegations of complications linked to the vaccine, the Ministry of Health (MOH) recently warned that the 2nd dose of mRNA vaccine may carry some minor health risks.

In a press release on Friday (11 Jun), MOH said that the 2nd dose of the mRNA vaccines might carry a small risk of heart inflammation.

Source

Young men are reportedly more prone to the complication and are advised to avoid strenuous activities after their 2nd jab.

4 men aged 18-30 suffer heart inflammation after 2nd vaccine jab

According to MOH, 4 men aged 18-30 have suffered mild myocarditis and pericarditis – inflammation of the heart muscles and lining respectively – after getting their 2nd dose of the mRNA vaccine.

The side effects reportedly occurred within a few days of the jab.

Thankfully, all of them have recovered and have been discharged from the hospital.

In total, 6 such cases – including the 4 men – have been detected in Singapore, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA). The remaining 2 cases involve individuals above 40 years old.

Source

MOH says benefits still greater than risks

Studying the data available, MOH said that the 2nd dose of mRNA vaccine may carry a “very small risk” of heart inflammation, especially for younger men.

Image for illustration purposes only

Source

The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, both available in Singapore, make use of mRNA technology.

As such, individuals, especially younger men, should avoid strenuous activities for a week after receiving their 2nd dose of the vaccine.

Despite the complications, the expert committee is of the opinion that the benefits of vaccination are still greater than the risks.

They will continue to study the data both in Singapore and globally, and update the public in due time.

MOH’s report comes just 1 day after vaccination registration started for those aged 12-39, which comprises the group most prone to the complication.

Risk of complication is around 0.0016%

MOH noted the occurrence of similar trends in other countries, with heart inflammation affecting men below 25.

In the US, the risk of the complication is apparently 1.6 cases per 100,000 doses of mRNA vaccines, or about 0.0016%.

There have been no links yet of such risks with the first dose of the mRNA vaccine.

Hope Singaporeans will still go for their jabs

The risk of such complications will understandably be a cause of concern for Singaporeans who have not been inoculated.

However, we hope they’ll still head down for their jabs to protect themselves and their loved ones from the virus.

After all, the chances of developing the complications are rather low and are outweighed by the benefits of the vaccine.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lawrence Wong on Facebook, for illustration purposes only.