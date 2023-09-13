Billion-Dollar Laundering Case: Suspect Who Jumped From Bungalow Denied Bail Due To High Flight Risk

Billion-Dollar Laundering Case Suspect Su Haijin, Who Jumped From Bungalow, Owns Multiple Passports

Of the suspects arrested in connection to the billion-dollar money laundering case, Su Haijin — the man who jumped from his bungalow to evade police officers — probably garnered the most eyeballs.

Appearing in court on Wednesday (13 Sep), Su was deemed an “extremely high” flight risk and was denied bail.

The police had reportedly found evidence suggesting Su had up to five passports, which would allow him to easily leave Singapore.

Su Haijin denied bail due to high flight risk

After a debate that lasted more than two hours on Wednesday (13 Sep), District Judge Brenda Tan denied Su’s request for bail.

The prosecution, represented by Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) Eric Hu, recounted the lengths Su went to in order to evade arrest.

DPP Hu pointed out that the 40-year-old “mastered the will to hide in a drain” despite sustaining multiple fractures.

The public prosecutor also said the police had found a photograph in Su’s phone showing a St Lucien passport belonging to a “Su Junjie”, reports Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

In addition to passports from China and Cyprus, Su reportedly has passports from Cambodia and Türkiye — both of which have not been found.

In DPP Hu’s view, these prove that Su has “real means” to travel overseas and leave Singapore’s jurisdiction.

He also warned that releasing Su on bail might pose a risk of collusion that could potentially jeopardise investigations.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Mr Julian Tay — Su’s lawyer — argued that his client had shared about his Cambodian and Turkish passports “voluntarily”, adding that he has valid reasons to own them.

Mr Tay also noted that Su had cancelled his St Lucian and Chinese passports.

The judge eventually ruled in favour of the prosecution. She agreed with DPP Hu that Su posed an extremely high flight risk due to his multiple passports and resources overseas.

Will return to court on 11 Oct

The former non-executive director of No Signboard faces two charges following his arrest last month:

Money laundering

Resisting arrest

Su’s money laundering charge is linked to a UOB bank account with S$4 million, reportedly linked through unlawful gambling.

The 40-year-old is expected to return to court on 11 Oct. The other suspects arrested in connection to the case will have their bail request reviewed at later dates.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and by MS News.