Money Laundering Raid Suspect Who Jumped Off GCB Balcony Is Former No Signboard Holdings Director

Money Laundering Raid Suspect Who Leapt Off Balcony Was No Signboard Holdings Director

A massive anti-money laundering raid by authorities earlier this week resulted in the seizure of S$1 billion worth of cash and assets as well as the arrest of 10 foreign nationals.

Among these was Su Haijin, who injured himself after jumping off his bungalow’s balcony and hiding in a drain.

Police have since apprehended him and charged him with resisting arrest.

Su was appointed in numerous companies, including as the former director of No Signboard Holdings.

Jumped off balcony during money laundering raid

On Tuesday (15 Aug), authorities launched an islandwide anti-money laundering raid where they seized S$1 billion in assets and cash.

Among the places they raided was a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) in Ewart Park, Bukit Timah.

This was the home of Su Haijin, 40, a Cypriot national originally from Fujian, China.

Shin Min Daily News reported that when police ordered him to open the door, Su leapt from the second-floor balcony of his GCB to try and escape.

Officers later found him hiding in a drain with broken bones from the fall and promptly arrested him.

A witness photographed numerous police officers apprehending Su, seen in a white shirt and shorts.

The unnamed eyewitness also said that Su used the underground carpark to enter and exit his residence and planted numerous trees, piquing the curiosity of many neighbours.

Claims he was not resisting arrest

Su later alleged in court that he was not resisting arrest.

He explained that in July last year, he met a woman at a bar in Dubai and had a relationship with her.

When he returned to Singapore, a man claiming to be the woman’s boyfriend called Su and demanded S$100,000 from him as compensation.

The man purportedly also threatened to hunt Su down at his home if he refused to pay up.

Thus, when Su was woken up by the sound of knocking on his door on the day of the raid, he thought it was the man and went to his balcony to take a look.

It was then that he accidentally fell from a height of about four-and-a-half metres. Following that, he heard a “bang” and thought someone was shooting at him, so he went to hide in a ditch.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Su appeared in court through a video call from the hospital due to his injuries.

Director & shareholder at No Signboard Holdings

As it turns out, Su was a director of No Signboard Holdings (NSH), a restaurant operator that runs No Signboard Seafood, among others.

ST reported that he held the position from October 2021 to June 2022 before voluntarily resigning. He reportedly also held a 20% stake in the company.

In addition, Su was a shareholder in Aiqinhai Investment and mobile phone dealer Daily Glory International.

An NSH spokesperson told ST that Su was a non-executive director who was not involved in the company’s business and operations.

She said that he did not participate in the board’s meetings, a claim that correlates with the company’s annual report in 2021.

Charged for resisting arrest in money laundering raid

Su is currently facing one count of resisting arrest.

Police found five luxury vehicles worth over S$118 million in his residence.

Authorities believe he has a connection with the other suspects, who face charges of forgery and money laundering.

Su will appear in court again next week.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and No Signboard Seafood on Facebook.

