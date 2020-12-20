Popular Japanese Gyudon Chain Sukiya Is Opening At Suntec City, Singapore

You’re probably familiar with the shabu shabu chain in Singapore called Suki-ya, with a dash.

Authentic gyudon lovers who’ve been to the land of the rising sun, on the other hand, would know Sukiya – sans the dash – for hearty beef rice bowls instead.

A Sukiya outlet in Osaka, Japan

Sukiya one of Japan’s famous gyudon chains and it will be opening in Singapore real soon.

So if you love Japanese beef rice bowls, you’d wanna bookmark this for your next food adventure.

Sukiya to open at Suntec City in Singapore soon

Over the last few days, the Japanese community in Singapore were shook to discover familiar massive boards on display in front of a vacant store at Suntec City.

According to Ladyironchef, Sukiya will be opening their first outlet in Singapore at Suntec City. However, no date has been set yet.

Apart from the 2,333 outlets they have in Japan, they’re also expanded to serve their quick-service beef rice bowls at 8 other countries:

Malaysia

Hong Kong

China

Taiwan

Brazil

Mexico

Thailand

Indonesia

And very soon, Singapore.

Beef rice bowls of different sizes

If you’ve had a taste of Sukiya in Japan before, you’d know that customers love their reasonable prices. 8 Days has kept track of their prices in Japan for you.

Their classic simple beef rice bowl comes in 6 sizes from small, medium, medium-extra, large, extra large, and mega size.

Prices range from S$3.20 (250 yen) to S$10 (780 yen).

Other menu favourites include Three Cheese Gyudon and Gyu Curry Rice.

Triple layers of cheese served on beef rice

While there are no details for the prices in Singapore, hopefully they will remain around the same here.

Looking forward to savour authentic gyudon

As we look forward to the day we can travel overseas again, it’s nice to know that countries like Japan are bringing their local flavours to us.

Will you be giving Sukiya gyudon a try when it opens? Let us know in the comments below.

