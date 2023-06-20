Sushi Tei Abruptly Closes Most M’sia Restaurants, Only 3 Outlets Remain Open

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Chain Sushi Tei Abruptly Closes Most Restaurants In Malaysia

Over the years, Singapore-based Japanese restaurant Sushi Tei has expanded across the region, opening outlets in other countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and even as far away as Bangladesh.

Recently, however, Sushi Tei announced that it will be closing all outlets in Malaysia, without providing any reasons.

The shock announcement caught many Malaysians by surprise, many of whom wondered what led to the sudden closure.

Just hours later, it was announced that it will be business as usual for three outlets in Penang and Ipoh, which will not be affected by the closure.

Sushi Tei Malaysia abruptly closes most outlets from 19 June

On Monday (19 June) morning, Sushi Tei Malaysia announced that it will be ceasing operations of all outlets across the country, effective immediately.

Sushi Tei expanded across the Causeway some 14 years ago in 2009. It currently has nine outlets, with most of them located in Kuala Lumpur and Penang.

The Japanese restaurant did not mention any reasons for the sudden closure but apologised for any “inconvenience caused”.

It also took the opportunity to thank customers for their support over the years.

Netizens were clearly caught by surprise, many of whom flocked to the comments section to share how they’d love to visit the restaurant one last time.

3 outlets in northern Malaysia will remain open

Just hours later, however, Sushi Tei Penang posted that three outlets in northern Malaysia will remain open:

Gurney Plaza, Penang

Queensbay Mall, Penang

Ipoh Parade, Ipoh

Similarly, it remains unclear why the three outlets are spared from the closure.

MS News has reached out to Sushi Tei for a statement on the reasons behind the closure as well as the sudden nature of the announcement.

We’ll update this article when they get back.

Sushi Tei Malaysia announces sudden closure of most outlets

Based on the comments, many are upset by the shocking announcement.

Now, Japanese food lovers in Malaysia must look for other alternatives for their sushi and sashimi fix.

Thankfully, those in Penang still get to enjoy dining at the restaurant.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.