Sushiro Japan Sues Boy For S$644,000 Over Soy Sauce Licking Prank, Claims They Lost Millions

Sushiro Japan Sues Boy For S$644,000 Over Unhygienic Prank

In January, a Japanese boy became the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons.

A video of him licking a soy sauce bottle at Sushiro as a prank went viral. As a result, Sushiro filed a police report against him.

Furthermore, they decided to sue him for 67 million yen (S$644,000) due to the damage he had caused to Sushiro’s reputation.

Sushiro sues boy for damages after prank reportedly led to a drop in sales

In a viral video posted on Twitter, the boy licked a soy sauce bottle at a Sushiro outlet in Japan.

Furthermore, he also licked the rim of a cup and slathered his saliva onto a sushi on the conveyor belt.

According to Japan Today, the boy’s video then sparked a series of unhygienic pranks from others, resulting in a phenomenon known as ‘Sushi Terrorism’.

His actions also caused the shares of Sushiro’s parent company to fall by 4.8% on 31 Jan.

Furthermore, the video led to a loss of 16 billion yen (S$154 million) for Sushiro.

To curb such pranks in the future, Japan Times reported that Sushiro also installed plastic barriers at over 600 outlets across the country. This caused them to lose 90 million yen (S$865 million).

Boy’s defence team says no clear causal relationship between prank & Sushiro’s losses

Although the boy has apologised for his actions, Sushiro chose to file a police report against him.

Japan Today also reported that they have subsequently filed a lawsuit against him. They sued the boy for a sum of 67 million yen (S$644,000) for the damages he caused to their business.

However, according to Japan Times, the boy’s defence team claims that there is “no clear causal relationship” between his prank and the losses Sushiro has made.

This is especially because the competition with other sushi chains is extremely tough, which may have led to their drop in customers.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and @takigare3 on Twitter.