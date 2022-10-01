3 Suspects Deny Driving Car Involved In Fatal Choa Chu Kang Accident, Give Contradicting Statements

Two Men & One Woman Arrested Over Choa Chu Kang Accident That Killed Food Delivery Rider

On Tuesday (27 Sep) night, a food delivery rider unfortunately succumbed to his injuries from an accident in Choa Chu Kang.

The police were quick to arrest three people over the fatal accident.

However, all three suspects have denied being the driver of the car involved.

They also gave the police contradictory statements, adding a layer of difficulty to the case.

3 suspects all smelled of alcohol

Two men and one woman were arrested over the accident on Choa Chu Kang Avenue 1 that took the life of a food delivery rider, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

They are aged between 32 and 36, and are suspected of drink driving and careless driving causing death.

It’s understood that all three of them smelled of alcohol, and were sent for a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) test.

All deny driving car involved in Choa Chu Kang accident

While investigations are still ongoing, a complication in the case arose when the suspects were cross-examined by the police, the paper reported.

All three of them refused to admit to being the driver of the red Toyota that’s believed to have made contact with the rider.

The statements they individually provided also contradicted one another, according to Zaobao.

The police eventually arrested all three of them together.

Suspects may be charged with obstructing justice

In cases like these, all three suspects may be charged with obstruction of justice if they were found not to have cooperated with the investigation truthfully.

That’s what a lawyer told Zaobao, adding that the driver of the car during the accident will still be charged with the offences of drink driving and careless driving causing death.

The lawyer also said that when a case involves the loss of human life, the sentence meted out to the convicted will be harsher.

In determining the punishment, the judge will consider why the accused lied and how long it took for them to tell the truth.

Deceased had a young son

In a now-deleted post on Reddit, a person claiming to be a relative of the deceased said he had a son who’s less than two years old.

That netizen also said he’d just gotten married in July.

When Zaobao got in touch with the person, they said the victim had planned to take his wife and son to the zoo before the tragic accident.

Deceased not working on any delivery order at time of accident

Some netizens also speculated that the deceased was making a delivery for Foodpanda during the accident, as a pink food delivery bag was seen lying on the road at the scene.

However, Foodpanda has said that he wasn’t delivering food for them when the accident occurred, though he’d worked as a delivery rider for them before.

The spokesman expressed regret for the death, and reminded the public to drive carefully and obey traffic laws.

A Grab spokesman also said the deceased worked for them as a delivery rider and expressed condolences to his family.

They pledged to provide assistance to the family, and are currently helping them claim insurance, Zaobao reported.

However, it’s understood that the man was not working on any delivery at the time of the accident, so it’s not being classified as a work-related fatality.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.