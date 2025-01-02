SUV falls into lake in China, angler reels in car with fishing line to rescue driver

Driver rescued by fisherman using rod & line after SUV falls into lake in China

A driver in Shenzhen, China recently found himself in a perilous situation when his SUV plunged into a lake, leaving him stranded in the water.

Fortunately, a nearby fisherman managed to rescue him using a fishing rod and line.

Video shows angler reeling in vehicle using fishing line

Viral footage from 28 Dec shows a white SUV that had plunged into a lake, about eight metres from the shore.

With the vehicle’s front wheels and hood submerged, the driver had to stand on the roof to stay above the water.

The angler, who was filming the scene, quickly sprang into action.

Using his fishing rod, he hooked the SUV’s roof rack and began reeling it in with impressive determination.

After several careful manoeuvres, the driver was able to jump back to shore unharmed.

Driver slid into lake while travelling near its edge

The angler, Mr Zhang (name transliterated from Chinese), explained that the driver had accidentally slid into the lake while steering the vehicle near its edge.

Upon witnessing the incident, Mr Zhang and several fellow anglers quickly devised a plan to help.

After two attempts, they managed to secure the fishing line to the SUV’s roof rack.

Mr Zhang then slowly reeled in the line, and with the assistance of wind and buoyancy, successfully pulled the submerged SUV back to shore, rescuing the driver.

Netizens jokingly compliment fisherman on his ability to ‘fish’ for cars

Many netizens playfully commented on the fisherman’s remarkable ability to pull a car ashore using a fishing line.

One user joked that there’s nothing a fisherman can’t catch.

Others teased that the fisherman could catch everything except fish.

One Douyin user even suggested the angler could proudly tell his wife about “catching” a person.

