Swedish footballer who played in Italian league leaves career & joins monk programme in Thailand

Swedish ex-footballer experiences new life as a monk in Thailand

Kevin Lidin, a former Swedish football player, left his football career behind to join a 30-day monk programme in Thailand, where he found a more peaceful and healthier lifestyle.

After completing the programme, he moved on to become a yoga instructor — a far cry from his previously thrilling lifestyle.

The 25-year-old shared his journey on his Instagram page, where netizens commended his transformation.

Previously a professional footballer in Italy’s Series C

According to The Sun, Kevin Lidin played as a midfielder for Paganese Calcio 1926 and AC Pisa in Serie C in Italy in 2019.

He won the Serie C playoffs with AC Pisa that same year and raised the trophy with his team.

Series of injuries changes his life

As a football player, Lidin’s goal had been to reach Serie A, Italy’s premiere football league. But multiple injuries on the field put an end to this dream, reported Italy 24 Press News.

In 2021, he decided to retire from football due to his injuries.

The Sun stated that Lidin later became a model for Teddy Stratford, a clothing brand, and quit drinking alcohol. His goal became to find “true happiness”. During this time, he started travelling to Thailand to attend meditation retreats.

While in Thailand, he began practising yoga and became a yoga instructor in Ko Pha Ngan.

Footballer shares experience as a monk on social media

In search of a calm and happy life, Lidin expressed interest in Buddhism and pursued becoming a monk. In an Instagram post, he showed his transformation from a long-haired former footballer on a flight to Thailand last year to an orange-robe-clad monk with a shaved head.

“When you give to someone, and it comes from your heart (not being forced) and the receiver accept(s) the gift and appreciate(s) it…happiness is experienced for both,” Lidin wrote in one of his Instagram posts.

He also advised his followers to enjoy little pleasures and stay away from social media and unhealthy food. He believes that happiness is found by staying away from intoxication and not overconsuming easy pleasures such as social media and unhealthy food, noted The Sun.

Lidin said that doing yoga and becoming a monk made him find true happiness.

Currently, the Swedish ex-footballer has returned to working as a yoga instructor in Thailand, per South China Morning Post (SCMP).

Featured image adapted from @kevin_lidin on Instagram and Instagram.