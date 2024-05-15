Motorcyclist crashes into car in Malaysia

On Saturday (11 May), a Singaporean Kawasaki ZX10R rider crashed into the rear of a car at KM80.3 along the North-South Expressway (northbound) in Malaysia.

The severe crash caused the motorcycle to overturn and threw the cyclist off the vehicle.

The rider was seriously injured and sent to a hospital; however, the driver of the car was unharmed.

Motorcyclist speeds and crashes into car

A viral video posted on the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante – SGRV shows the Kawasaki ZX10R rider driving at high speed along the North-South Expressway in Malaysia.

Shortly after, it can be seen crashing into the rear of a Honda City driving on the far-right lane.

Smoke can be seen billowing after the impact and the motorcycle overturns, flipping to the side of the road.

Later snippets in the video show the remnants of the destroyed motorcycle. It also shows the back of the Honda City, which looked severely damaged.

Cyclist sent to hospital

According to Sin Chew Daily, local police reported that the Singaporean motorcyclist, 25, was heading to Malacca when the accident occurred.

The motorcyclist’s right hand was seriously injured and his leg was also injured. He was sent to the Sultanah Nora Ismail Hospital afterwards.

However, the driver of the Honda City, who is Malaysian, was safe from injuries.

The case is currently being investigated for reckless driving by the local police.

