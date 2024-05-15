Motorcycle carrying child skids in Bukit Batok junction

On Tuesday (14 May), a motorcycle carrying a child was caught skidding after a BMW driver turned right past the amber light at the junction of Bukit Batok West Ave 3 & 6.

The accident brought criticism towards both parties on social media.

Motorcycle carrying child skids after BMW driver runs amber light

The video, which was posted on the SG Road Vigilante – SGRV Facebook group, shows a white BMW 535i making a right turn at the Bukit Batok junction just as the light turned from green to amber.

Shortly after, the car is seen seemingly knocking over a motorcycle coming from the opposite road.

The motorcycle skids on the road, dragging both the rider and the other passenger.

The video then reveals that the pillion of the motorcycle is a child. The child can be seen standing up, a helmet protecting their head, seemingly unhurt. The cyclist, however, is seen lying on the road and not getting up.

While it might seem as though the white BMW had knocked over the motorcyclist, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) told MS News in a statement that the motorcyclist, 31, likely “self-skidded”.

The police added that the man was transported to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital while conscious.

Following the accident, police investigations are ongoing.

Netizens blame both driver & rider for accident

After the video was posted, netizens split into two sides, with one side blaming the rider and the other blaming the driver.

One netizen asserted that the rider was at fault as they didn’t follow the traffic rules. Singapore’s Road Traffic Rules restrict taking anyone below the age of 10 as a pillion passenger. Based on the video, many had assumed that the motorcyclist’s child passenger was below 10 years of age.

Another commenter claimed that the motorcyclist was driving recklessly despite having a child on the back with him.

However, some have pointed out that the BMW driver should have waited until the cars from the other traffic lane had cleared before crossing.

One person blamed the car driver for not giving way to the motorcyclist, citing that the green light hadn’t turned on when the BMW started moving.

