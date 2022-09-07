Thai Monks Spotted Working Out At Monastery Gym, Encouraged To Keep Fit & Healthy

Thai Monks Work Out In Makeshift Gym At Chiang Rai Monastery

Monks are known for leading a zen life, dedicating most of their time to spiritual and community work.

So it can be rather eye-opening to see them carry out activities that fall out of these categories, such as exercising in the gym.

But a group of monks in Thailand recently spotted working out in their monastery proved that there is room for keeping fit in monasticism.

Some netizens, however, have since expressed disapproval over the photos, claiming it’s “not suitable” for monks to work out since they’re expected to be calm and collected at all times.

Thai monks work out using weights & gym equipment

According to The Nation Thailand, the pictures of the monks were shared on a Thai Buddhist Facebook page last Friday (2 Sep).

In the photos, a group of monks donned robes while busy perusing equipment in a makeshift gym.

While some were occupied with cardio workouts on the treadmill and stationary bike machine, others chose to build their strength with weights.

In one of the pictures, a man in white appears to be assisting one of the monks doing bicep curls.

Interestingly, they all wore slippers.

Equipment donated by devotees

The user, who posted the pictures, referred to himself as an abbot and said in the accompanying caption that monks are prone to being overweight and developing non-communicable diseases.

As such, he invited health professionals to his temple to help the monks get in shape and take better care of themselves.

On Saturday (3 Sep), the abbot shared that the pictures were taken at Wat Huay Pla Kang in the Thai province of Chiang Rai, adding that the fitness equipment was donated by devotees.

However, at the time of writing, the post has been removed.

Pictures of monks working out garner mixed reactions

Despite the good intentions, some netizens have reacted negatively to the pictures.

Some pointed out that it was “not suitable” for monks to work out since they’re expected to be calm and composed at all times. Others pointed out that exercising is not part of a monk’s duties.

One netizen, however, was heartened by the sight of monks taking care of themselves. They pointed out that monks in Thailand have been plagued by obesity problems due to their sedentary lifestyles.

This was corroborated by a professor who has been studying the health of Thai monks for nearly a decade, reports CNN. In his findings, the researcher found that 48% of Thailand’s monks are obese, compared to 39% of the male population in the country.

Even though the monks’ caloric intake is less than that of the average male in the country, other factors are in play.

Since they’re not allowed to eat after midday, many consume sweetened beverages. This poses a problem as sugar from such drinks is absorbed faster when consumed on an empty stomach.

