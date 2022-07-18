Thai Woman Consumes Sweet Drinks Instead Of Water For Years, Ends Up Nearly Paralysed

Thai Woman Suffers Stroke After Taking Sweet Drinks Instead Of Water For Years

We all have that one friend who doesn’t drink enough water. But one woman in Thailand took things to the extreme by consuming sweet drinks instead of water for years, and the outcome was not pretty.

Vishita Punranuu certainly learned a painful lesson when her unusual liquid preferences caused her to suffer a stroke, leaving her with no feeling on the left side of her body.

Doctors found that the veins in her brain had constricted, and part of it was swollen as well.

Although it’s been a year since she fell sick, she still has not fully recovered even after spending a lot on medication.

Thai woman drank sweet drinks instead of water

Last Tuesday (12 Jul), Ms Vishita took to Facebook to share how she learned the importance of drinking water the hard way.

Writing in Thai, she shared that for years, she did not drink water as she simply did not like it.

Instead, whenever she was thirsty, she would grab sweet drinks like Coke, juice, tea, yoghurt — anything but plain water.

However, last year, she started getting headaches and migraines. For a month or two, pills were enough to get rid of the pain.

But on 12 Jul 2021, she was in the bathroom when she suddenly blacked out.

When she regained consciousness and stood up, she felt her body tilting sideways.

Ms Vishita then stumbled out of the bathroom and asked her boyfriend for help. She then collapsed in front of him, with her mouth drooping on one side and the left side of her body numb.

She also vomited, and her family quickly rushed her to the hospital.

Left side of body paralysed

In her post, Ms Vishita explained that her blood had thickened as a result of her body not getting enough water, causing the stroke.

Doctors did an MRI scan on her and found that the veins in her brain were constricted. Her brain was also swollen.

They kept her for observation in the intensive care unit (ICU) for two nights.

Thankfully, the swelling in her brain went down and she did not need surgery.

Still, her body was no longer the same.

Her entire left side was paralysed, she was unable to walk, one eye was drooping, and she could not speak properly. She couldn’t even take a shower on her own.

She spent a week in the hospital and had to undergo physical rehabilitation to learn to walk again.

Two months later, with the help of medicine, injections, and physical therapy, she began to regain movement.

It’s now been a year since she suffered the stroke.

However, despite spending a lot of money on medicine and acupuncture treatments, Ms Vishita estimates that her body is only about 80% recovered. In fact, it may be very difficult for her to ever fully recuperate.

Now, she believes that water is the best – and most inexpensive – medicine.

She hopes her experience will serve as a warning to others and remind them of the importance of drinking water.

Despite her condition, it looks like Ms Vishita has no issue staying positive, even flashing grins and peace signs to the camera in her hospital garb.

Wish her all the best in her recovery

While we have often heard about the need to drink enough water, many of us tend to underestimate the seriousness of ignoring this advice.

However, Ms Vishita’s bravery in sharing her story certainly serves as a warning for all of us.

We wish her all the best as she continues on her recovery journey ahead. In the meantime, we’re also off to down a big glass of plain water.

Featured image adapted from Vishita Punranuu on Facebook & Facebook.