Tactile tiles cover walkway at Ang Mo Kio, netizens concerned about safety

Tactile tiles completely cover a short walkway at Ang Mo Kio

Most people in Singapore are no strangers to tactile tiles, which help those with visual impairments get around safely.

Recently, however, one Redditor shared a bizarre photo of a walkway in Ang Mo Kio filled entirely with the familiar yellow tiles.

The post was captioned: “Seen at AMK. This is not the way.”

Based on the surroundings, the photo was taken outside the Food Loft kopitiam along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 4.

There were at least 45 tactile tiles along the walkway.

According to Google Maps images taken of the area, the tiles seem to have been around since at least 2008.

Netizen raises concerns regarding the walkway

Unsurprisingly, netizens were taken aback by the ‘concentration’ of tactile tiles covering such a short walkway.

One Redditor dubbed the short walkway as a ‘Lego floor’, referencing the bumpy appearance of the tiles.

Another wondered how the visually impaired would respond to such a block of tactile tiles, to which one Redditor responded: “MAXIMUM CAUTION”.

Some urged the OP to report the situation to relevant authorities as the walkway might do more harm than good for the group of people that the tactile tiles were meant for.

Others pointed out that the tactile tiles can get slippery when wet, posing a safety threat to passersby.

Tactile tiles help pedestrians with visual impairments

According to building material supplier Nutura Enterprise, tactile tiles are ground surface indicators that assist visually impaired pedestrians in public areas.

It features distinctive textures that ‘warn’ the visually impaired of approaching streets or other hazardous surfaces.

It is most commonly spotted at traffic lights and MRT stations in Singapore.

It is unknown what the block of tactile tiles in the short Ang Mo Kio walkway is indicating to the visually impaired, however.

MS News has reached out to Food Loft and Ang Mo Kio Town Council for more details on this matter.

Featured image adapted from r/SingaporeRaw on Reddit.