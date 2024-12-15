Tragedy in Taiwan: S’porean man & family get into rental car accident, his wife dies from injuries

Singaporean man & family hit utility pole in Taiwan car accident

A Singaporean man and his family got into a car accident in Taiwan, resulting in one death.

The accident occurred on 14 Dec at around 3pm in Miaoli County, according to TVBS.

Car crashed into utility pole

A 36-year-old Singaporean man travelled to Taiwan with his wife from China and their three-year-old daughter.

The family rented a car and were enroute to pick strawberries together.

When driving on Provincial Highway 3, the car suddenly drifted onto the wrong side of the road for unknown reasons.

It then crashed straight into a utility pole with enough force that the rear of the car lifted into the air.

The metal pole then came crashing down across the road right afterwards.

Photos of the accident showed the heavy damage on the front of the car, wedged against the roadside.

Woman dies after getting trapped in back seat

The Singaporean man and his daughter escaped the rental car on their own, suffering minor injuries.

However, the man’s wife ended up trapped in the back seat.

She died in the hospital after having been extricated from the wreckage.

Police found that the Singaporean man did not drive under the influence of alcohol.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

On the same day at 10am, less than 5 kilometres away, a 19-year-old Vietnamese student fell and died in a motorcycle accident.

The police warned motorists to be more vigilant when driving on Provincial Highway 3, noting its tendency for accidents.

Featured image adapted from TVBS.

