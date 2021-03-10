Singaporean Reunites With Taiwan Girl After He Met Her While Asking For Directions

Navigating your way in a foreign country can be tough, and asking a local for directions usually calls for a safer bet than relying on GPS.

For one Singaporean man who got lost in Taiwan, asking for directions turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

Not only did the woman he approached take him to his destination, they also hit it off and exchanged contacts.

Source

5 years later, the couple finally found themselves officially together — living in the same country no less.

The Taiwanese woman, Angel, shared her story and fated encounter with MS News.

Couple reunited after 5 years of LDR

In a Reddit post on Tuesday (2 Mar), the 26-year-old preschool teacher shared that the couple had finally reunited after 5 years of a long-distance relationship (LDR).

Source

Angel told MS News that it all started when her current boyfriend, Jason, got lost while backpacking in Taiwan.

Man asks for directions after getting lost in Taiwan

The couple first met on the escalator of Taipei Main Station, Angel shared.

Jason had initially tapped her on her shoulder and even addressed her as “auntie”, to ask for directions.

Upon finding out that they were headed in the same direction, Angel decided to take the train with him. She was also afraid of misguiding a foreigner in her home country.

The duo eventually exchanged contacts after hitting it off on the train ride together.

Image courtesy of Angel

They parted physical ways after, but remained in contact.

Separated by distance

During this period, Angel worked in Shanghai while Jason, in Singapore.

Despite being apart, Jason would call her every morning and night during her 2 year stay in Shanghai as the latter was afraid she’d be lonely in a foreign country.

Although being a thousand miles apart was rough, Angel mentioned that their LDR worked because of trust and communication.

Image courtesy of Angel

She would make it a point to travel to Singapore to visit Jason, and vice versa.

Coping with Covid-19

Travelling to meet one another became a problem when the Covid-19 took the world by storm.

With travel restrictions in play, the couple was not able to see each other for more than a year.

Despite Jason’s best efforts to apply for jobs in Taiwan, things proved to be difficult due to the pandemic.

However, Angel pushed on, and finally secured a job as a Chinese preschool teacher here in Singapore.

While Angel acknowledges that the trying times it took to get them to where they’re at today doesn’t guarantee a happily-ever-after, she is grateful that she’s now able to take it in stride with Jason by her side.

Fated to meet

Though it was fate that put the pair in the right place at the right time, it took tremendous effort on both parties that brought them to their current destination.

Kudos to the young couple, and we hope they do eventually find a happily-ever-after.

When the world returns to normalcy and travel is back on your to-do list, perhaps put yourself out there and talk to a local when you’re in a foreign country — of course at your own safety and discretion.

You never know, it could change your life in a good way.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image courtesy of Angel.