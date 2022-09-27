Takagi Ramen Offers Staff Benefits Like Free BBT, Birthday & S$400 Monthly Bonuses

Redditor Shares Takagi Ramen Staff Benefits, Says They Are Doing It Right

Wherever one chooses to work, staff welfare and feeling valued by the company are important.

Singapore ramen chain Takagi Ramen seems to be doing those right, if a poster a Redditor shared recently proves anything.

Seemingly targeting job-seekers, the poster promotes company benefits like up to S$400 monthly bonuses, a birthday bonus, and up to S$500 night shift allowance.

The various perks attracted many comments and upvotes from Redditors, who applauded Takagi Ramen for “doing it right”.

Takagi Ramen staff benefits include up to S$400 monthly bonuses

On Monday (26 Sep), a user shared a photo of a Takagi Ramen hiring poster on Reddit, claiming that the chain was “doing it right with their benefits”.

According to the poster, company benefits include a 5-day work week, staff discounts, and hospitalisation insurance.

Employees can also get up to S$200 monthly outlet performance bonus as well as up to S$200 monthly individual performance bonuses.

Besides that, Takagi Ramen offers a slew of other bonuses including a S$500 referral bonus, S$500 confirmation bonus, 13th month annual bonus, monthly attendance bonus, monthly wellness bonus, and birthday bonus.

The poster states that compassionate leave and childcare leave are given to employees.

While working, employees can even enjoy free bubble tea and ramen.

The same poster which appears to be shared on Takagi Ramen’s Facebook page back in Aug 2021 states the pay range of various job positions.

Including the various monthly bonuses, staff can expect to earn the following:

Part-time: S$10 to S$14/ hour

Restaurant manager: Up to S$3,300+

Ramen chef: Up to S$2,600+

Service crew: Up to S$2,300+

Kitchen assistant: S$2,400+

Ramen chef (night shift): Up to S$3,000+

Service crew (night shift): Up to S$2,700+

Redditors applaud benefits & perks

In less than a day, the Reddit thread garnered over 1,400 reactions and 136 comments.

The OP later shared that the advertisement made them realise that what Takagi Ramen offers are ‘essential benefits’ that small and medium companies should offer employees.

They hoped that this could help increase awareness in the Singapore job market about what job seekers should expect.

Another Redditor pointed out how it’s amusing that among the bonuses, Takagi Ramen was offering free bubble tea and ramen to staff.

One netizen also said Takagi Ramen seems to be very caring towards their staff even as they continue to grow their business.

They went on to say that it shows that there’s no need to expand a business at the expense of workers’ mental and physical health.

Owner hopes to bring affordable, quality ramen to Singapore

Takagi Ramen Singapore was founded in 2015 by married couple Yang Kaiheng and Ai Takagi.

Prior to starting the ramen chain, the pair were editors of the now-defunct sociopolitical website The Real Singapore.

After the website closed, the couple went on to other ventures like Takagi Ramen which now has eight outlets in Singapore.

Their vision for the F&B chain is to bring authentic, quality ramen here at affordable prices.

The couple also runs the media company The Royal Singapore which publicises feel-good stories of ordinary people.

Yang previously told South China Morning Post he felt compelled to uplift Singaporeans with positive online content.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and Google Maps.