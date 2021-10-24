Soh Rui Yong Inks 1-Year Sponsorship Deal With Takagi Ramen

Being an athlete in Singapore often means juggling other commitments such as jobs, but taking time off work to train can be difficult.

Marathon runner Soh Rui Yong need not worry about this conundrum, however, as he’s signed a sponsorship deal with local soupy noods chain Takagi Ramen.

Source

The 1-year deal will provide Soh with $20,000 in cash as well as unlimited noods while he trains to qualify for the Asian Games in 2022.

Takagi Ramen sponsors Soh Rui Yong with unlimited noods and $20,000

On Saturday (23 Oct), Takagi Ramen announced that it will sponsor Soh for a year as he bids to qualify for the Asian Games next year.

He is going to run at the Valencia marathon on 5 Dec and thinks he can beat his own national record of 2:23:42 there.

With this confidence in mind, his sponsors, which also include Under Armour and Pocari Sweat, will ensure he can train full-time towards this goal, the statement said.

Source

Believes in Soh

In case you don’t know who Soh Rui Yong is, he’s a national record holder in various events:

5,000 metres

10,000 metres

Half marathon

Marathon

He also holds the 2.4km record here.

Growing up, Soh trained in his dad’s SAF-issued shoes until he saved enough money to buy his own pair.

With this humble background in mind, Takagi Ramen believes that every Singaporean has the fighting spirit in them. By working hard, they can realise their dreams too.

Already tucking into Takagi Ramen

Soh hasn’t wasted any time when it comes to training. Once the sponsorship was inked, he was back to marathon training on Sunday (24 Oct).

And of course, he can’t forget the post-workout meal of a hearty bowl of ramen.

Source

We expect many more such updates from now on, and perhaps all the protein from the ramen will make Soh fly faster on the track.

Training full-time will help athletes

Love him or hate him, Soh Rui Yong is certainly soh fast on the track.

Training full-time may help Soh achieve his personal goals and make it to the Asian Games next year, with the help of Takagi Ramen’s contribution.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.