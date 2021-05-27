Takagi Ramen Trains Person With Autism To Become Chef At Jurong West Outlet

Becoming a master in any trade requires hard work and training to be a chef is certainly no exception.

But Gabriel – who is on the autistic spectrum – has been steadfast on his way to become a ramen chef.

Gabriel (right) & his mentor Ah Wong

Sharing his progress on Facebook, the restaurant chain commends Gabriel’s “special power” that allows him to peel hundreds of eggs in an hour.

Takagi Ramen trains employee with autism to become chef

The brand ‘Takagi Ramen’ may ring a bell for many of us, as it boasts “ramen for the average Singaporean”.

Serving up bowls of springy noodles with rich broth from $6.90, the chain has become a go-to place for affordable yet quality ramen.

On Tuesday (25 May), the restaurant chain shared the story of Gabriel – an employee with autism – that warmed the cockles of many hearts.

According to Takagi Ramen, Gabriel has been working at its Jurong West outlet for the past 6 months.

Peeling eggs isn’t something that’s especially difficult, but to do so with speed is certainly no easy feat.

Having honed his skills at the outlet for half a year, Gabriel is able to peel 300 eggs in an hour — or 5 eggs per minute.

To put things into perspective, the average number amongst the staff is 150 — half of what Gabriel can pull off.

Despite having special needs, Gabriel has proven to fit “very well” in the company.

Currently trained by the outlet’s skilled chef, Ah Wong, he is on his way to becoming a ramen chef himself.

Praises pour in for inclusivity from Takagi Ramen

The Facebook post has since gone viral with over 600 shares, as many find inspiration in Gabriel’s story.

As a netizen aptly points out — just as the lovely food they prepare, the people behind them deserve the same level of recognition.

Someone has also commended the chain’s service after receiving a kawaii thank-you note that came along with her ramen.

Another netizen, who patronised the Jurong West outlet, extends her respect for all staff who worked efficiently and gracefully amid piling orders.

Watching the crew hard at work apparently “gave her (me) the patience to wait longer for her (my) food”.

Kindness & inclusivity help us tide through hard times

Tagaki Ramen’s story with Gabriel, a differently-abled employee is indeed uplifting.

Even though the times are tough, kindness and inclusivity always make this world a better place.

Thank you for the inspiration and keep up the good work.

