Crowdfund Opened By Soh Rui Yong To Pay Ashley Liew $180K Damages

On 23 Sep, national marathon runner Soh Rui Yong was ordered to pay $180,000 to ex-teammate Ashley Liew over statements that a judge ruled as defamatory.

While Soh and his team are planning to appeal the verdict, Liew’s lawyers have demanded that the awarded damages have to be paid “immediately”.

Soh admitted that he doesn’t have the money on hand, so has set up a crowdfund to raise the amount.

Soh said that he’s still planning to appeal the decision, and if that is successful, he said he’ll return all the money to those who contributed to the crowdfunding.

Soh Rui Yong opens crowdfund for defamation payment

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (29 Sep), Soh noted that there are grounds for a successful appeal.

However, Liew’s lawyers have apparently demanded that the awarded damages of $180,000 be paid “immediately”.

They are also seeking $100,000 in legal costs for the work they’ve done.

Soh admitted that he doesn’t have the money on hand.

As such, he needs help and has set up a crowdfunding platform.

PayNow or bank transfer accepted

Soh said that those who’d like to contribute can PayNow him at 81012093.

Alternatively, you can make a bank transfer at:

Soh Rui Yong

DBS

188-15744-0

Soh said he’ll keep a spreadsheet with everyone’s details.

He assured that if the verdict is overturned, that he’ll return the money to everyone.

Soh said, “Integrity and truth are values I will champion for no matter the odds I face. This is a long race, and this time, I can’t do it alone. Please help me get to the finish line.”

Personal attacks received since verdict

Since the verdict for the defamation suit, there’ve apparently been attacks on Soh’s friends and family online.

He pledged that he’ll continue to speak for the truth, even though the alternative would be to live a more tranquil life.

Crowdfunding for defamation suits becoming more common

There are detractors and supporters of Soh alike. While the verdict has noted Soh’s claims as being defamatory, the case doesn’t appear to be over yet.

Until then, Soh will still have to raise the funds to pay for the awarded damages.

Crowdfunding for defamation suits has become common in recent times after blogger Leong Sze Hian started one following being successfully sued by PM Lee.

The country will be watching to see if this crowdfunding is successful as well.

Featured image adapted from Soh Rui Yong.