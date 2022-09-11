Taman Jurong Fight Between Man & Woman Occurred Due To Alleged Molest, Both Arrested

2 People Arrested For Affray After Fight At Taman Jurong Coffee Shop On 9 Sep

A bloody fight took place at a coffee shop on Yung Sheng Road in Taman Jurong on Friday (9 Sep) night.

According to reports, it was sparked by an alleged case of molestation.

Two people were arrested for affray, and the man was also arrested on suspicion of molestation.

Fight at Jurong turns bloody after man accused of molest

A clip posted to social media on Saturday (10 Sep) shows a violent fight at a coffee shop between a red-shirted man and two women.

A purple-shirted woman can be seen wailing on the man with her hands, before grabbing a beer bottle and smashing it over his head, which resulted in a gash.

But that wasn’t the end, as after the man fell, the woman appeared to continue.

As a white-shirted woman attempted to stop the fight, the man appeared to catch her in the face with his arm.

50-year-old man & 45-year-old woman arrested

Several people then stepped in to stop the man from causing any more mayhem.

After that, the police arrived, and the man was sent to hospital in a wheelchair.

Shin Min Daily News reported that a 50-year-old man and 45-year-old woman were arrested for affray. The man was additionally arrested on suspicion of molestation.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.