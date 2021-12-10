Tampines Warehouse Sale Has Toys & Gadgets From $1 For Holiday Shoppers On A Budget

As the festive season approaches, many of us are already on the hunt for presents we can gift our loved ones and secret santees.

That said, given the uncertain times we’re in, budget is a key consideration for many of us.

If you’re still on the hunt for budget gifts, local retailer Bee Bee Market Place is offering jaw-dropping products from $1 at their warehouse sale happening now till 31 Dec.

From toys to plushies to even electronics, chances are customers will be able to find something that’s on their gift recipients’ wishlists.

Squid game & Among Us toys for less than $10

Spending time at home in 2021 has been anything but boring, thanks to the popular shows and movies released this year.

Riding on the Squid Game hype train, the sale has dolls wearing red hooded jumpsuits just like the guards running the game. Originally priced at $18.90, these are now going for just $7 each.

Marvel fans will also be able to see their favourite superheroes jamming to beats thanks to these Dance Hero toys available at $8 (U.P. $29.90).

Among Us gamers should also check out the Candy Scooperil toys for their squad. At just 3 for $10, shoppers can get one of these toys for every member of the squad.

Others who love to have fun outdoors can also consider copping this bubble gun for just $16 (U.P. $35.90).

Practical and cheap gadgets from $14

The Tampines warehouse sale also has a variety of practical tech accessories and gadgets.

While the latest Airpods Pro model might be well beyond many of our budgets, shoppers can get a pair of these wireless earphones that look exactly the same for just $14 (U.P. $29.90).

A quality headset is always a good investment, especially for gamers who love to ‘hear’ their enemies approaching before they come into sight. These from HP cost just $16 (U.P. S$49.90), so those who are feeling generous can even buy one for each of their gaming kakis.

Mums will go gaga over the Sweeper Power Cleaner priced at $15 (U.P. $59.90) that will keep the house spotless without wiping away significant funds from our bank accounts.

There are also power banks for sale, including this from Mierme ($14) which comes with 4 different chords compatible with gadgets of all sorts.

Complete your holiday shopping at Tampines warehouse sale

If you’re keen on heading down to the sale, here are the deets:

Bee Bee Market Place Warehouse Sale

Address: 10 Tampines Central 1, #05-20, Tampines 1, Singapore 529536

Date: 10–31 Dec 2021

Opening hours: 11am–9.30pm daily

Nearest MRT: Tampines Station

Do note that the sale is taking place within Play United, located on the 5th floor of the mall.

Head down early to grab popular products

Given the large variety of products on sale, chances are customers will be able to find the perfect gift for their recipients.

Though the sale will be on till 31 Dec, we advise heading down early to stand a chance at grabbing some of the popular items.

