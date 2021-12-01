ItsRainingRaincoats Commend Yio Chu Kang Residents Who Bought Bluetooth Earphones For Migrant Workers

During the season of giving, we give our loved ones gifts to show our appreciation.

However, it appears some kind Singaporeans have taken their generosity to the next level by offering presents to migrant workers too.

On Monday (29 Nov), welfare group ItsRainingRaincoats shared that residents of Hundred Palms Residence, located in Yio Chu Kang, donated Bluetooth earphones to migrant workers as early Christmas presents.

Thanks to the kind gesture, the workers are now able to listen to their favourite tunes or communicate with their loved ones without having to worry about pesky wires.

Migrant workers receive Creative Bluetooth earphones

Recently, residents of Hundred Palms Residence in Yio Chu Kang decided to purchase Bluetooth earphones from Creative for migrant workers.

The earphones were distributed by ItsRainingRaincoast volunteers, and the recipients looked grateful after receiving the thoughtful gift.

According to the welfare group, Bluetooth earphones are a “real luxury” for less fortunate migrant workers.

While they can’t afford them, they’re extremely useful for long-distance calls with their families, listening to music, and watching online videos.

Join ItsRainingRaincoats’ Christmas initiative

With the holiday season soon upon us, ItsRainingRaincoats has launched its Christmas initiative for the fourth consecutive year. Their ‘We Have A Dream’ campaign hopes to gift 750,000 migrant workers in Singapore with a token of appreciation from 10 Dec 2021 to 10 Jan 2022.

To participate, interested Singaporeans can do the following:

Drop off gift-wrapped presents at designated drop-off points.

Provide festive treats by sponsoring meals, sweets, chocolates, or care packs.

Help deliver gifts to workers

Donate funds for essentials (meals, groceries, utility items) to ItsRainingRaincoats

Apart from Bluetooth headsets, other gift ideas include power banks, Tiger Balm, umbrellas, raincoats and backpacks.

You can head to their website for more details on how to join and participate.

Kudos to generous residents

Migrant workers are key to Singapore’s growth and development.

During the season of giving, they too deserve a small token of appreciation for their hard work.

Kudos to the generous residents for their Christmas gifts. Hopefully, more generous Singaporeans will step up and donate as the holiday season draws near.

