Tan Kin Lian Says He’ll Step Aside If All Candidates Qualify, Will Support George Goh

Tan Kin Lian Will Step Aside If Election Becomes Multi-Way Contest, Says George Goh Is Better Candidate

Recently, presidential hopeful Tan Kin Lian propositioned that either he or fellow hopeful George Goh should withdraw if all candidates qualify for the election.

In response, Mr Goh told Mr Tan to focus on his own campaign instead of making such suggestions.

Now, Mr Tan has come forward to offer himself up for the move, should the election become a multi-way contest.

Tan Kin Lian offers to bow out of election if all candidates qualify

According to The Straits Times (ST), Mr Tan made the declaration today (17 Aug), following an MRT ride from Bedok to Bukit Panjang, during which he interacted with passengers.

He revealed that he had already made the decision before entering his bid to join the election. But it’ll only come to such a situation if all four candidates — namely him, Mr Goh, Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Mr Ng Kok Song — qualify.

That same evening, the Elections Department of Singapore (ELD) announced that they received six applications for the Certificate of Eligibility.

Mr Tan reportedly claimed that his advisors initially discouraged him from making the statement at risk of “demoralising his (my) supporters”. However, they have allegedly since come around.

Thinks George Goh will make better candidate

Explaining his rationale, Mr Tan pointed out that Mr Goh is younger and more enthusiastic, noted Lianhe Zaobao. Moreover, he has a huge team and lots of support.

Therefore, he believes that Mr Goh would make a better independent candidate and will offer his best wishes as well as support should the businessman receive a certificate of eligibility.

Mr Tan had previously remarked that votes may be dispersed if more than one independent candidate qualifies for the election.

Nevertheless, he trusts that Singaporeans will vote wisely for a suitable president.

Mr Goh has yet to respond to Mr Tan’s latest statement at the time of writing.

