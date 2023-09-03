Tan Kin Lian Back To Facebook After Presidential Election, Says He’s Returned To Normal Life

Tan Kin Lian Is Back To Leading A Normal Life

Following the 2023 presidential elections which concluded on Friday (1 Sep), candidate Tan Kin Lian seems to have bounced back from his loss relatively quickly.

Mr Tan received 14% of the vote, behind both Ng Kok Song and eventual winner Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

But he was seemingly back to regular programming when he made his first Facebook post the morning after Polling Day.

The post stated he is back to ‘normal life’, and that he will be travelling across the Causeway soon to Forest City.

Besides that post, he also resumed his regular sharing on the social media platform, which includes some post-election thoughts, as well as pictures of his dog.

Tan Kin Lian’s life returns to normal, will visit Johor Bahru soon

Tan Kin Lian made his first Facebook post since Polling Day on the morning of Saturday (2 Sep).

Just the night before, the former NTUC Income chief lost the race for Presidency to Tharman Shanmugaratnam, who won by a landslide of 70.4%.

Mr Tan received 13.88% of the votes, behind fellow candidate Ng Kok Song, who received 15.72%.

At 8.35am on Saturday, Mr Tan broke his social media silence with a brief post on Facebook.

He simply said that he is “back to normal life”, and added that he is planning his next visit to Forest City, his property in Johor Bahru.

Former presidential candidate said he had Plan A and Plan B

Mr Tan then went on to share some post-election thoughts in a few of his subsequent posts later in the day.

At 10.07am, he shared a photograph of himself with his dog, Cooper.

In the captions, Mr Tan wrote, “Cooper is sad after watching the results last night.”

At 11.47am, the former presidential candidate spoke more about how he planned for the results, saying that he had Plans A and B.

“Last night, my friends were concerned that I might be upset by the shocking election results. I was not,” he said.

“I had plan A and plan B.”

Per his post, Plan A, if he had won, was to go to the Istana and do what he can to bring a better life for the people of Singapore.

Plan B was to go back to his normal life, he shared. He now wants to relax and enjoy a leisurely life, and spend part of his time in Forest City.

He also pledged that he would, in his free time, continue to express his views on the changes that are needed to improve lives for the people.

Thanked supporters and voters

Later in the day, at 8.04pm, Mr Tan expressed his gratitude to his supporters and those who had voted for him.

“I wish to express my heartfelt thanks to those who voted for me in the presidential election and who supported me in other ways.”

It seems that Mr Tan has started to move on from the gruelling elections period, and it is nice to see that he is taking the results in stride.

We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.

