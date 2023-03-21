2 Workers Stuck On 40th Floor Gondola At Tanjong Pagar, SCDF Called In

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SCDF Rescues Workers Stranded On Gondola At Tanjong Pagar Office Building

Two workers found themselves stuck on a gondola on the 40th floor of a Tanjong Pagar office building on Monday (20 Mar).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was then activated for what would turn out to be a two-hour rescue.

During the rescue, officers from SCDF’s Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) had to secure one of the workers, who had difficulties moving, onto a rescue stretcher before hoisting him up.

2 workers stuck on gondola at Capital Tower on 20 Mar

According to the SCDF’s Facebook post, the two workers were stranded on a gondola that was stuck on the 40th floor of Capital Tower.

Firefighters from Marina Bay Fire Station were deployed to the scene of the incident. They went up to the 41st floor of the building to check on the stability of the gondola and the condition of the workers.

SCDF’s DART was also activated for the rescue. They proceeded to set up their height rescue system on the rooftop of the building.

Both workers rescued & conveyed to hospital

Rescue ropes were then lowered to a platform on the 41st floor, where DART conducted the rescue.

From the platform, a DART specialist descended onto the gondola, where the secured one worker and hoisted him up to safety.

However, the second worker had “difficulty moving”. So, he had to be secured to a rescue stretcher before being hoisted up to the platform.

Both workers were assessed by an SCDF paramedic before being conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

SCDF rescue took about two hours

According to a separate report by The Straits Times (ST), the rescue operation took about two hours. Reporters from ST reached the location at about 3.50pm.

There, they observed that there was a police cordon in the area. A few other people had also gathered at the lobby of the building, looking up at the unfolding scene.

ST noted that one of the workers was seen wearing a neck brace and lying on a stretcher. He was being attended to by SCDF paramedics and had no visible injuries apart from his bandaged arm.

Thankfully, the workers were rescued in time before anything serious could happen. Being stuck at such a height must have been a scary experience, and we hope the workers are not too affected by the incident.

