Tanker Driver Passes Away In Accident At Choa Chu Kang Involving 5 Vehicles

56-Year-Old Tanker Driver Trapped In Seat After Accident At Choa Chu Kang

A pile-up involving five vehicles, which occurred in Choa Chu Kang on Monday (29 Jan), reportedly caused a road to be closed.

The driver of a road tanker also passed away in the accident.

The 56-year-old man was trapped in his seat and had to be extricated by rescuers.

Choa Chu Kang accident video shows tanker with driver’s side smashed in

A video of the Choa Chu Kang five-vehicle pile-up was posted on Facebook by Singapore Roads Accident on Monday (29 Jan).

The clip, purportedly taken on Choa Chu Kang Way, showed a grey car across the road, right in front and perpendicular to a blue lorry.

Next to them is a cement mixer.

As the video pans behind, it becomes apparent that the cement mixer had been hit from behind by another car.

Behind the four vehicles was a fifth vehicle, a road tanker. It was emitting smoke and had sustained significant damage.

The driver’s side of the tanker was smashed in.

Judging from the licence plate of the car that collided with the cement mixer from behind, it appears to be a military vehicle.

Police set up blue tent on the road

The video also included the scene shot from a different angle, which showed police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers at the location.

A police blue tent was later set up on the road in front of the tanker.

At 2.58pm, the LTA Traffic News account on X revealed that an accident had occurred on Choa Chu Way towards Choa Chu Kang North 5.

Choa Chu Kang Way had to be closed off after the Kranji Expressway (KJE).

Tanker driver pronounced dead at scene of Choa Chu Kang accident

In response to queries from Lianhe Zaobao, the SCDF confirmed the accident had occurred on Monday afternoon.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it involved three heavy vehicles and two cars.

One person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of the tanker, and had to be extricated using hydraulice rescue equipment.

The 56-year-old man was unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene, the police said.

2 others sent to hospital

Two other people suffered injuries and were sent to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, SCDF said.

Another two had minor injuries and declined to be sent to hospital.

Investigations into the crash are ongoing.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased.

