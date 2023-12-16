Motorcyclist Passes Away In Sungei Kadut Multi-Vehicle Accident, Truck Driver Arrested

Sungei Kadut Multi-Vehicle Accident Involves 4 Lorries, 2 Trucks & 1 Motorcycle

On Saturday (16 Dec), a motorcyclist was involved in a multi-vehicle pile-up in Sungei Kadut.

Sadly, he reportedly passed away on the spot as a result of the accident.

A truck driver was also arrested by the police.

Several heavy vehicles wrecked in Sungei Kadut accident

Photos and videos of the accident posted on Facebook, including in the Singapore Incidents group, show that a number of heavy vehicles were involved in the crash.

They lay wrecked on the road, with debris strewn around them.

The accident scene appeared to be spread out across three main areas. On the far-left lane were two lorries facing in opposite directions from each other, both with some damage.

Farther up on the far-right lane, a blue lorry had mounted the divider. A motorcycle was pinned under it.

Even farther up, one truck appeared to have T-boned another, with one of the trucks lying on its side.

There were also several police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) vehicles and officers at the scene.

Sungei Kadut accident took place on 16 Dec afternoon

The SCDF told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that they were alerted to the accident at 12.05pm on Saturday (16 Dec) afternoon.

It took place on Woodlands Road, near the junction of Mandai Estate and opposite Sungei Kadut Avenue.

A total of seven vehicles were involved — four lorries, two trucks and a motorcycle.

Motorcyclist trapped under lorry, pronounced dead at the scene

When they arrived, they found a motorcyclist trapped under a lorry.

They used hydraulic equipment to release him, but the 28-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

A dreaded police blue tent was seen at the spot next to the blue lorry.

4 others taken to hospital

Besides the motorcyclist, another person was found trapped in the driver’s seat of a lorry.

That person was also extricated using hydraulic equipment.

The individual and three others were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in a conscious state.

54-year-old truck driver arrested

In the aftermath of the accident, one person was arrested for careless driving causing death, the police were quoted by CNA as saying.

That person is a 54-year-old truck driver.

Investigations are currently ongoing.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased. May he rest in peace.

