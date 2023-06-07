Woman Shares People’s Curious Comments On Her Tattoos, Proves They’re Still Taboo In S’pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman In Singapore Shares Comments She Has Received From Strangers On Her Tattoos

Although tattoos seem to be increasingly popular among the younger generation today, the form of body art is still quite taboo in Singapore.

In a TikTok video, a young woman in Singapore shared some comments people have made about her tattoos in public.

While none of them were particularly mean to her, many strangers were shocked by her half sleeve tattoo.

Despite the attention she gets, she shared that she has learnt to live with it.

People advise woman to cover up her tattoos in public

The OP, Jeynelle, first shared her experience at a camera store. While purchasing her camera, an uncle allegedly asked her in Chinese, “You youngsters have tattoo not scared pain meh?”

When he probed about whether getting the tattoo was painful, she shared that it was. Hearing this, the uncle asked why she still got the ink done.

Jeynelle didn’t reveal her answer to the uncle’s question but proceeded to share another experience she had while taking a private-hire car. At the time, she was wearing a spaghetti strap top, so her tattoos were fully exposed.

On their way to Bird Paradise, the driver allegedly asked her if she needed to cover up. Confused, Jeynelle questioned why she would have to do so.

Instead of replying, the driver apparently turned and looked at her tattoos. But he didn’t respond directly to her and began talking about the weather possibly getting cold.

Since the weather in Singapore had been hot, Jeynelle could sense that he was scrambling for something to say, to avoid referring to her tattoos.

Besides these incidents, Jeynelle claims that she has also received harsher comments before.

She told MS News that people have made hurtful remarks from time to time, asking why she chose to “ruin” her body with tattoos.

Understands that having tattoos is still a taboo in Singapore

Jeynelle noted that as she grew up in a conservative family, she understands the stigma against people with tattoos.

She even mentioned that she used to associate tattoos with “bad people” when she was younger.

However, she shared with MS News that as she grew up, she realised that tattoos were “a way of expression” and provides “a sense of identity” for people.

As such, she chose to get a tattoo when she found herself in a bad place. For her, tattoos were a form of “comfort”.

As for her family, her parents were very shocked when they found out she got a tattoo, and asked her not to get more in the future.

However, Jeynelle shared that while they are still against her tattoos, they have also learnt to accept them as a part of her identity.

People do praise her tattoos as well

Her experiences haven’t been all too negative, however, as people have also shown appreciation for her tattoos.

Jeynelle remembered how a girl once walked past her in the toilet, and said that her tattoos were really cool.

Different reactions and perceptions aside, she has gotten used to the stigma and learnt to live with it.

Hopes Singaporeans will look past taboo surrounding tattoos

Speaking with MS News, Jeynelle shared that tattoos are simply a “personal choice”, and are not an indication of one’s character.

As such, the public should not assume the worst of people with tattoos, and instead, take the time to get to know them.

The continued stigma against people with tattoos is unfortunate but we hope will disappear in time. Perhaps then, Jeynelle and others like her will have better experiences when going around in public.

