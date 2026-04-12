4-year-old child among 5 sent to hospital after taxi gets into accident in Ang Mo Kio

Taxi driver assisting police investigations into Ang Mo Kio accident

Five people, including a four-year-old child, were sent to the hospital last Saturday (11 April) morning after a taxi got into an accident in Ang Mo Kio.

Photos of the accident posted in Complaint Singapore on Facebook showed that the yellow ComfortDelGro cab had crashed into the road divider.

Taxi mounts dividier during Ang Mo Kio accident

According to the images, the taxi had mounted the road divider during the accident, which occurred at a road junction with Yio Chu Kang Road.

The crash caused the taxi to be damaged, with its front bumper dislodged.

An ambulance was also at the scene.

4 passengers sent to hospital together with taxi driver

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 12.20am on 11 April.

It took place at the junction of Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 and Yio Chu Kang Road, and involved a taxi that was believed to have self-skidded.

Five people were sent to the hospital in a conscious state — a 60-year-old male taxi driver and four passengers aged between four and 57 years old.

Thr Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that three of them were conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, while the other two were conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Additionally, the taxi driver is assisting with police investigations, which are ongoing.

Also read: 73-year-old cabby sent to hospital after accident with another taxi along Upper Serangoon Road

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Featured image adapted from Google Maps.