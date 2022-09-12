Taxi Driver Fired By ComfortDelGro Claims He Needed To Rush Home For High Blood Pressure Medication

Taxi Driver Who Dropped Pregnant Passenger At Wrong Location Says He Needed Blood Pressure Medication

Last month, a ComfortDelGro taxi driver found himself jobless after a passenger, who was pregnant and had two children with her, lodged a complaint about him.

According to the passenger’s husband, the driver had refused to take her preferred route from Marsiling to Yishun. He later dropped them off at Toa Payoh instead.

His actions allegedly led to the passenger suffering panic attacks and shortness of breath.

Now, the taxi driver, 64-year-old Mr Lim is sharing his side of the story.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, he said he needed to drop them off and rush home to get his blood pressure medication.

Taxi driver missed a turn

On that faithful day, the passenger suggested that Mr Lim took the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) to Seletar Expressway (SLE) route to Yishun.

Initially, he followed this route but along the way, he missed a turn. The passenger then requested that he turned back but this was not possible on an expressway.

Mr Lim claimed that he apologised and went on the Central Expressway (CTE) instead, reported Shin Min Daily News.

He then suggested that she just pays the fare she would usually pay for the trip.

But when the passenger said the usual fare was S$14, he felt that something was amiss.

Mr Lim explained that the booking fee for a ComfortDelGro taxi was already S$3.30. In addition to that, the metered fare for the first 1km was S$4.10 and there was also a peak period S$1 charge.

Accounting for these, the fare would already reach S$8.40. He estimated that the fare should be no less than S$18.

However, the passenger reportedly said, “I will only give you S$14, it’s up to you whether to take it”.

Dropped passengers off so he could get medication

Mr Lim said the passenger eventually called her husband who scolded and hurled vulgarities at him over the phone. According to Shin Min Daily News, this caused his blood pressure to rise.

He has high blood pressure and heart disease. At that point, he was not feeling well so he told the passenger he would have to drop them off so he could go home and get his medication.

Following that, Mr Lim dropped the passenger and her children off at a taxi stand in Toa Payoh. He ensured they were safely in another cab before leaving.

Mr Lim then immediately informed ComfortDelGro to cancel the passenger’s NETS payment. There was no charge for the trip.

The driver admits that he is at fault for missing the first exit. But when the incident went viral, he felt like the passenger’s husband shared a one-sided story that benefitted his agenda.

An honest taxi driver

63-year-old Mr Huang, who drives Mr Lim’s cab in the morning shift, told Shin Min Daily News that he felt wronged on his behalf.

He had only known the other driver for three months but speaks to him almost every day.

Mr Huang said that while Mr Lim is not eloquent, he is very honest and straightforward.

He is also a filial son who would pack food for his elderly mother, whom he visits every day before work.

Mr Huang opined that there will always be times that taxi drivers take the wrong route but it’s never right to insult and be rude to them.

Worried about losing livelihood

Mr Lim shared with Shin Min Daily News that he fears losing his livelihood because he still has to support his mother who is in her eighties.

Since ComfortDelGro terminated his employment, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) will also be investigating him. He worries that the result of the investigation will cost him his driving license.

Mr Lim is especially anxious because he is already in his 60s. In addition to that, he had previously lost a finger due to a machinery incident, which would make it difficult for him to find another job.

