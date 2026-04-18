‘Got trolled’: Injured woman in S’pore claims flagged taxi drove off after stopping briefly

Injured woman runs for taxi, upset when driver drives off

A woman in Singapore said that she was recently “trolled” by a taxi driver after falling off her bicycle and badly scraping both knees.

The Original Poster (OP), who goes by @44catt on TikTok, recounted her experience in a video posted on 12 April.

She recalled that she had flown off her bike, and despite having “bloody knees”, ran towards a taxi she had flagged down.

However, the taxi driver suddenly drove off as she ran towards it.

In the video, the OP could be seen running towards a ComfortDelGro taxi that had stopped a distance away.

As she approached the stationary taxi , it suddenly drove off without warning.

Her reaction, captured in the video’s audio, reflected her shock and anger. A male companion could also be seen holding two bicycle wheels in the background.

Netizens share theories on why taxi left

The driver’s peculiar action has drawn speculation from netizens, with one saying that the taxi driver may have mistaken them for tyre thieves.

Another commenter guessed the taxi uncle may have stopped to accept a booking instead.

OP explains what happened before taxi drove away

In a follow-up TikTok post, the OP explained in detail what exactly transpired prior to the taxi incident.

She clarified that it was not a hit-and-run like some netizens thought. Instead, she had hit a bump on the pavement while cycling.

The impact sent her and her pet fish flying, resulting in her knees being scraped and bloody. Her bicycle was also badly damaged as a result.

@44catt Replying to @alvinmathxd here’s the full story lol it’s not that interesting, my phone was recording because I was showing my mum my injuries. 🩹 ♬ original sound – 🦋 𝑪𝒂𝒕𝒕 🦋 – 🦋 𝑪𝒂𝒕𝒕 🦋

“So we flagged that cab that you saw, and then he stopped like quite far away,” she said in the video.

The OP also explained that she ran as fast as she could despite her injuries as she did not want to keep the taxi driver waiting.

“But then when I was reaching there, then he drove away,” she said in exasperation.

She also clarified out that she happened to be recording as she was showing her mother her injuries.

MS News has also reached out to ComfortDelGro for comment.

Also read: Taxi driver allegedly sideswipes motorcycle near Changi Airport, confronts rider and kicks bike

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Featured image adapted from @44catt on TikTok.