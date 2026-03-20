Taxi driver allegedly sideswipes motorcycle near Changi Airport, confronts rider and kicks bike

Taxi driver allegedly sideswipes motorcycle while making turn near Airport Blvd, cabby confronts him

A taxi driver aggressively confronted a rider and kicked his bike after a sideswiping incident along Airport Boulevard.

The incident occurred on 16 March, at around 3pm, with footage from the biker’s motorcycle.

A minute-long clip was uploaded onto the SG Road Vigilante Facebook page, and it has garnered 100,000 views and 320 reactions at the time of writing.

Cabby sideswipes motorbike while turning

The footage shows the original poster (OP) riding his motorcycle along the leftmost lane at Airport Boulevard.

A blue ComfortDelGro taxi can be seen in the adjacent lane, with both lanes exiting towards Terminal 3.

As both vehicles enter a turn, the taxi cuts into the OP’s lane.

This causes the OP’s bike to sideswipe the taxi, before the video cuts off.

The OP mentioned that he “didn’t stop immediately” as he was “in shock”.

However, the OP soon realised that both parties should stop to resolve the issue.

As such, the OP claimed that he gestured towards the taxi driver to head to a nearby carpark ahead to sort out the incident.

Taxi slams on brakes, forces rider to stop

The dashcam video then cuts to the taxi speeding up and cutting in front of the bike, while pointing for the OP to stop immediately.

The cabby then slams on his brakes, forcing the OP to do so as well.

He proceeds to exit his vehicle before angrily gesturing in the direction of the OP, as well as at his taxi.

The taxi driver proceeds to inspect the side of the taxi, which had been swiped.

Cabby kicks motorbike, angrily confronts rider

In the post, the OP claims that the cabby claimed the collision happened because he was changing lanes and the OP didn’t keep to his lane.

While the OP offered his dashcam footage from the incident, the taxi driver refused to provide his phone number for the OP to do so.

The cabby, who appears to be enraged at this point, proceeds to kick at the OP’s bike.

He then inspects his taxi’s side another time, raising his hands in apparent disdain.

This time, he delivers another kick at the bike.

Netizens react, mostly side with OP

Most netizens were supportive of the OP, and felt that the cabby was in the wrong for the initial accident.

Others thought that the taxi driver may not have expected the OP to be recording his aggressive actions.

However, one Facebook user questioned the gaps in the footage posted by the OP, claiming that he may have potentially aggravated the situation during the period of time that was cut out from the footage posted.

In response to queries from MS News, a ComforDelGro spokesperson confirmed that the company was “aware of the incident that happened along Airport Boulevard”.

“We do not tolerate such behaviour and the cabby is no longer with the company,” the spokesperson added.

Also read: Taxi driver seen driving with door open on 2 occasions ‘no longer with’ ComfortDelGro

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.