Taxi driver seen driving with door open on 2 occasions ‘no longer with’ ComfortDelGro

Taxi seen driving with door open along Bartley Road East & Eunos

A taxi driver who was seen driving with the door open on two occasions has reportedly been dismissed by ComfortDelGro.

In two videos posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook, the driver’s door of the yellow Comfort cab was seen ajar while the vehicle was moving.

Taxi driver rests hand on open door while driving

The first clip was purportedly taken at 6pm on 19 Feb, along Bartley Road East, according to its caption.

The taxi can be seen travelling on the far-right lane of the flyover with its driver’s door open.

The driver’s hand also rested on the edge of the window of the open door.

This continues for several moments until the driver finally closes the door.

In the second clip, which had a time stamp of 5.52pm on Tuesday (24 Feb), a taxi with the same licence plate travelled along Jalan Ismail, which is off Jalan Eunos.

Again, the driver’s door appeared to be open as it travelled along the narrow road of the landed estate.

Like the last time, the driver’s hand seemed to be resting on the open door.

Taxi driver no longer with ComfortDelGro

In response to queries from The Straits Times (ST), a ComfortDelGro spokesperson said it was aware of the two incidents and confirmed that they involved the same vehicle.

“The driver is no longer with the company,” the spokesperson noted, adding:

Safety is our absolute priority and we do not tolerate breaches of our safety protocols.

The spokesperson did not reveal whether passengers were in the taxi on both occasions.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook and Facebook.